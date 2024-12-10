Innovative Health Welcomes Prestige AmeriTech's Acquisition of S2S Global

"Growing healthcare's diversity spend has long been a goal for hospitals across the country, but the industry has been embarrassingly slow at making this a strategic focus and driving real change." - Innovative Health CEO Rick Ferreira Post this

"Innovative Health already provides a leading environmentally friendly and fiscally responsible healthcare purchasing solution. With Prestige's acquisition, we are excited that these services can be offered as a diversity spend through S2S," said Innovative Health CEO Rick Ferreira. "Growing healthcare's diversity spend has long been a goal for hospitals across the country, but the industry has been embarrassingly slow at making this a strategic focus and driving real change."

S2S Global vertically integrates the supply chain by providing customers with factory-direct products, driving meaningful cost savings along with supply chain transparency.

"S2S Global is a very meaningful addition to Prestige AmeriTech's PPE business," said James Ludwig, General Manager of S2S Global, now a Prestige Ameritech company. "Within the S2S Global portfolio, I am excited to work with our friends at Innovative Health to drive healthcare purchasing solutions that are fiscally, socially, and environmentally responsible."

About Prestige AmeriTech

Prestige Ameritech manufactures medical and industrial PPE, as well as wound and device irrigation products. It is the United States' largest wholly-domestic surgical mask manufacturer. Since its founding in 2005, Prestige Ameritech has built multi-year relationships with the most significant operators across the healthcare industry, including healthcare systems, nationwide distributors, and large Group Purchasing Organizations. The company is a TERO Certified Native American-Owned business, as well as recognized as a State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business. Prestige Ameritech is an FDA Registered Facility and is certified by the International Organization for Standardization ("ISO") to design and manufacture medical devices in accordance with the requirements of the ISO 13485:2016 standard.

About Innovative Health

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

