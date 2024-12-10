Innovative Health Welcomes Prestige AmeriTech's Acquisition of S2S Global

The acquisition has the potential to create one of the largest diverse-owned medical sourcing companies in the United States.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative Health, Inc. today announced its enthusiastic support for Prestige AmeriTech's acquisition of S2S Global from Premier Inc. Prestige AmeriTech, one of the largest manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the United States, is certified as a Native American-Owned Business. Its combination with S2S has the potential to create one of the largest diverse-owned medical sourcing companies in the country.
Innovative Health has an established relationship with S2S Global to provide its customers with an industry-leading portfolio of reprocessed single-use cardiology devices. The practice of single-use medical device reprocessing, which is safe for the patient and subject to very strict regulatory oversight, has become the gold standard for responsible healthcare purchasing in the United States. S2S Global customers have been able to realize hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings every year and significant reductions in their greenhouse gas emissions through the use of reprocessed single-use devices, which Innovative Health has provided under a private label agreement with S2S Global.
"Innovative Health already provides a leading environmentally friendly and fiscally responsible healthcare purchasing solution. With Prestige's acquisition, we are excited that these services can be offered as a diversity spend through S2S," said Innovative Health CEO Rick Ferreira. "Growing healthcare's diversity spend has long been a goal for hospitals across the country, but the industry has been embarrassingly slow at making this a strategic focus and driving real change."
S2S Global vertically integrates the supply chain by providing customers with factory-direct products, driving meaningful cost savings along with supply chain transparency.
"S2S Global is a very meaningful addition to Prestige AmeriTech's PPE business," said James Ludwig, General Manager of S2S Global, now a Prestige Ameritech company. "Within the S2S Global portfolio, I am excited to work with our friends at Innovative Health to drive healthcare purchasing solutions that are fiscally, socially, and environmentally responsible."
About Prestige AmeriTech
Prestige Ameritech manufactures medical and industrial PPE, as well as wound and device irrigation products. It is the United States' largest wholly-domestic surgical mask manufacturer. Since its founding in 2005, Prestige Ameritech has built multi-year relationships with the most significant operators across the healthcare industry, including healthcare systems, nationwide distributors, and large Group Purchasing Organizations. The company is a TERO Certified Native American-Owned business, as well as recognized as a State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business. Prestige Ameritech is an FDA Registered Facility and is certified by the International Organization for Standardization ("ISO") to design and manufacture medical devices in accordance with the requirements of the ISO 13485:2016 standard.
About Innovative Health
Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.
Media Contact
Lori Luechtefeld, WIT Strategy for Innovative Health, 310-210-4757, [email protected], https://innovative-health.com
SOURCE WIT Strategy for Innovative Health
