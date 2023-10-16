Innovative Modular Building Technology Featured on New Segment of Advancements

Discover how breakthrough in building technology are improving construction timelines.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how developments in modular design and building are providing safe, comfortable, resilient, and secure structures in less time.

With a look at recent developments taking place throughout the building industry, this segment will explore how Lodestar Structures Inc. (Lodestar) is helping architects, engineers, developers, and builders to design safe, affordable, and comfortable buildings, which can be constructed in a fraction of the traditional construction time.

Showcasing Lodestar's innovative building system, viewers will hear how professionals leverage the structural integrity to expand design options and introduce unique and appealing designs, while incorporating modern, traditional, and hybrid design elements.

"Lodestar's building technology has been identified by industry experts as being disruptive and will change the way buildings are constructed around the world," said CEO, Jeff Bradfield.

Spectators will see how – from residential to commercial and government buildings – the system reduces construction time by up to 50 percent.

"In addition to reducing time and costs, the expert knowledge and know-how provided helps to ensure that each structure is built with care and safety, making the process quick and effective without compromising quality or comfort," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Lodestar Structures:

LODESTAR's building system harnesses the strength of concrete and delivers it to the construction site in an innovative modular package. LODESTAR's building system provides immediate building infrastructure to support all types of building designs and functionality. LODESTAR's building system has achieved high sustainability grades by reducing materials and waste to the lowest mass per area of building possible.

For more information, visit: http://www.LodestarStructures.com

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE Advancements with Ted Danson