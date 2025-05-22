Innovative Patient-Specific Implant Offers New Avenue for Maxillary Reconstruction

Lead author Aydın Onur Gerçek, DDS, states, "For patients with severe maxillary atrophy or postresection defects, successful oral rehabilitation is crucial for improving quality of life. A prosthesis that fits a patient well restores oral function and enhances confidence." Post this

A 54-year-old male patient presented with post-palatal squamous cell carcinoma, requiring a total maxillary resection. After surgery and chemoradiotherapy, the patient experienced difficulties speaking, eating, swallowing, and moving, while also struggling with daily oral hygiene and experiencing a loss in quality of life.

Gerçek et al. devised an in-depth treatment plan that included a CSTMI designed using virtual surgical planning (VSP), stereolithographic (STL) models, and computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology. By utilizing digital technology, the authors optimized workflow and increased treatment precision. Incorporating CAD/CAM technology also enabled functional and aesthetic restoration to occur in a single surgical session.

At the one-year follow-up, there was some minor screw loosening at the left plate, but it was managed without further complications. The patient reported improved speech, swallowing, and oral function, along with a general increase in quality of life. Gerçek and colleagues conclude, "The successful use of CSTMI in this case highlights its potential as an alternative for patients unsuitable for traditional implant-based rehabilitation, particularly in oncologic and posttraumatic cases. While the short-term results were favorable, long-term studies are needed to assess implant durability, complication rates, and patient satisfaction. Future research should also explore biomechanical optimization strategies to improve implant stability and longevity further."

Full text of the article "Patient-Specific Subperiosteal Titanium Implant for

Maxillary Reconstruction Following Oncologic Resection: A One-Year Follow-Up Case Report," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 50, No. 2, 2025, is available at http://www.joionline.org

About Journal of Oral Implantology

The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. It provides valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. JOI distinguishes itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: http://www.joionline.org

Media Contact

Maria Preston-Cargill, KnowledgeWorks Global, 1 7852892532, [email protected], https://www.kwglobal.com/

SOURCE Journal of Oral Implantology