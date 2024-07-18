Innovative Program for Veterans Aims to Combat Dementia and Feelings of Social Isolation and Loneliness by Distributing Animatronic Pets Nationwide

"Veterans and their families have access to many support services, but most of these do not provide for the evidence-based and lasting joy to Veterans similar to the robotic companion pets." Post this

There are 171 Long-Term Care Centers throughout the United States; these imperative homes provide a comfortable environment and extensive care for vulnerable Veterans across the United States. Of those living in Long-Term Care Centers, more than fifty percent have a diagnosis of dementia and/or experience feelings of social isolation and loneliness. This revolutionary initiative aims to combat said challenges via the distribution of care packages of Companion Pets to those impacted.

Thanks to a generous bequest from Mary Stowe Boyd to Capital Caring Health, six robotic pets, three dogs and three cats, will be distributed to each of the 171 state-administered Long-Term Care Centers for Veterans.

Joy for All™ Companion Pets from Ageless Innovation are lifelike robotic animals designed to simulate the presence and behaviors of real pets. Equipped with advanced features like realistic fur, responsive movements, and interactive sounds, these companions offer a unique and interactive experience, providing emotional support and comfort to individuals who may be unable to care for live pets. More than a dozen clinical studies from AARP, UnitedHealthcare, and other trusted sources have shown that they have the ability to enhance the lives of older adults living with social isolation, loneliness, and forms of cognitive decline including Alzheimer's and dementia. The pets, through many clinical studies and first-hand experience at Capital Caring Health, are proven to improve the quality of life of Veterans and others suffering from dementia and loneliness.

Capital Caring Health's "Pets for Vets" program has recognized that Veterans, as well as older adults in general, can be positively impacted by Joy for All™ Companion Pets. Through the significant distribution of Companion Pets through Capital Caring Health's "Pets for Vets" program, Capital Caring Health Care Teams have routinely heard and seen how life-changing these Companion Pets can be for the recipient and their caretakers.

"Veterans and their families have access to many support services, but most of these do not provide for the evidence-based and lasting joy to Veterans similar to the robotic companion pets," said Steve Cone, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Capital Caring Health.

Both Capital Caring Health and Ageless Innovation have considerable passion and experience in serving Veterans. Capital Caring Health has served thousands of Veterans in the Washington, DC, Maryland, Virginia region through its hospice and palliative care programs. Ageless Innovation has worked with dozens of VA Medical Centers across the country, providing Joy for All™ Companion Pets to Veterans.

"At Ageless Innovation, our meaningful partnership with Capital Caring Health allows us to reach a remarkable group of individuals that are deserving of comfort, and companionship," said Jim Murphy, SVP of Healthcare at Ageless Innovation. "The impact of the "Pets for Vets" program thus far has been vast, and we're confident that the delivery of even more companion pets will only further that impact among Veterans across the nation."

Capital Caring Health and Ageless Innovation are dedicated to enriching the lives of Veterans with dementia, social isolation, and loneliness through the ongoing distribution of Joy for All™ Companion Pets. For additional information, visit CapitalCaring.org and AgelessInnovation.com.

About Capital Caring Health

Capital Caring Health is a not-for-profit, community-based organization founded in the nation's capital in 1977. Capital Caring Health is one of the most experienced and respected providers in the nation of advanced illness, hospice, and elder care, including primary care at home. Our care for children with life–limiting disease is the largest on the East Coast. Additional services focus on the special care needs of Veterans and those with heart failure and end-stage lung disease. More than $3 million annually funds care for those who lack coverage or the necessary financial resources for services. Over the years, Capital Caring Health has provided hospice, palliative care, and counseling to nearly 120,000 patients and their families through our regional neighborhood network across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

About Ageless Innovation

Ageless Innovation is a global company devoted to developing fun and engaging products for older adults. Beginning with the award-winning line of Joy for All Companion Pets, Ageless Innovation is focused on creating products that promote fun, joy and play while reducing the cost of care and creating meaningful connections for older adults, their families, and caregivers. For more information, visit www.joyforall.com.

