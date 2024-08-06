Innovative SaaS Technology Aims To Transform The U.S. Fashion Repair Market And Scale The Circular Economy

By creating the foundation for a high-quality repair network that brands and consumers can easily access to extend the fashion product lifecycle, COBLR prepares fashion repair businesses for the new retail landscape and is a vital tool for scaling the circular fashion economy. Post this

At the same time, fashion repair businesses rely on manual operations or inexact tech solutions built for general retail to manage their repair tickets, diverse sales channels, and customers which ultimately limits business growth and scalability. COBLR empowers repair shops to move away from manual processes and streamline operations with a platform that is specifically built for their businesses.

COBLR's innovative software, which is web-based and can be easily accessed from any computer, smartphone, or tablet, includes:

Customizable Point of Sale (POS)

Centralized order management across all sales channels

Automated customer updates and completion estimates

Robust CRM with targeted marketing capabilities: customer history, manages customer lists, and builds custom email campaigns to streamline marketing efforts

AI-assisted repair diagnostics (in development), an alternative to custom repair quotes that can become time-consuming and create a barrier to scale



"In a time where there is a platform, SaaS solution, or app for seemingly everything, repair has been entirely overlooked," said Leslie Bateman, co-founder and CEO of Coblrshop and COBLR. "What an incredible moment to build a solution for an industry that we care so deeply about, and is also prime for substantial scale."

To provide circular repair solutions for brands, COBLR is currently collaborating with Caswell Boot Co., Coclico, and Adelante to help customers revive their favorite items and build brand loyalty. COBLR has plans to further enable their brand solution so that brands can white label their repair programs and view valuable data related to their customers, quality issues, reparability, and more.

"At Coclico, our commitment to sustainable practices is integral to everything we do," said Diana Haber, Brand Director at Coclico. "We are proud to partner with COBLR to extend the life of our footwear while helping craft the next generation of their brand solution to make circularity more accessible for brands and consumers."

"Fashion is at a pivotal moment, where consumers and governments are putting pressure on brands to shift to more sustainable practices," said Emily Watts, the co-founder and COO of Coblrshop and COBLR. "Repair plays an essential part in circularity, but is often overlooked. We are excited to be building the operating system that will enable access to repair for consumers, brands, and repair businesses and create a more circular future."

ABOUT COBLRSHOP

Coblrshop is a female-founded tech startup on a mission to make repair mainstream (again) and the first choice over buying new. Our goal is to minimize the environmental impact of the fashion industry while inspiring a cultural shift that values the care and maintenance of fashion goods. For more information, visit getcoblr.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn or TikTok.

