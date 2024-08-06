Innovative SaaS Technology Aims To Transform The U.S. Fashion Repair Market And Scale The Circular Economy

COBLR, an all-in-one management solution built specifically for fashion repair businesses, provides a vital tool to scale the circular fashion economy.
BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The creators of Coblrshop, an online source for luxury shoe and handbag repair, and winners of the 2024 "Reusies'' Most Innovative Reuse Company award in Fashion & Apparel, have announced the launch of COBLR, a SaaS solution designed specifically for the management of repair businesses. By providing an innovative solution to operationalize repair more efficiently, COBLR addresses a critical gap in the fashion industry's push toward circularity, supporting the future of sustainable retail.
According to ThredUp's 2024 Resale Report, the global resale market is expected to almost double to $350 Billion by 2028. With nearly 50% of fashion resale goods requiring repair, combined with pressure from policy, and a shift in consumer behavior prioritizing sustainability and buying used, there is a seismic increase in the demand for repair.
At the same time, fashion repair businesses rely on manual operations or inexact tech solutions built for general retail to manage their repair tickets, diverse sales channels, and customers which ultimately limits business growth and scalability. COBLR empowers repair shops to move away from manual processes and streamline operations with a platform that is specifically built for their businesses.
COBLR's innovative software, which is web-based and can be easily accessed from any computer, smartphone, or tablet, includes:
- Customizable Point of Sale (POS)
- Centralized order management across all sales channels
- Automated customer updates and completion estimates
- Robust CRM with targeted marketing capabilities: customer history, manages customer lists, and builds custom email campaigns to streamline marketing efforts
- AI-assisted repair diagnostics (in development), an alternative to custom repair quotes that can become time-consuming and create a barrier to scale
COBLR's platform helps repair shops navigate this demand and a shift to a more circular economy by creating the foundation for a high-quality repair network that brands and consumers can easily access to extend the fashion product lifecycle.
"In a time where there is a platform, SaaS solution, or app for seemingly everything, repair has been entirely overlooked," said Leslie Bateman, co-founder and CEO of Coblrshop and COBLR. "What an incredible moment to build a solution for an industry that we care so deeply about, and is also prime for substantial scale."
To provide circular repair solutions for brands, COBLR is currently collaborating with Caswell Boot Co., Coclico, and Adelante to help customers revive their favorite items and build brand loyalty. COBLR has plans to further enable their brand solution so that brands can white label their repair programs and view valuable data related to their customers, quality issues, reparability, and more.
"At Coclico, our commitment to sustainable practices is integral to everything we do," said Diana Haber, Brand Director at Coclico. "We are proud to partner with COBLR to extend the life of our footwear while helping craft the next generation of their brand solution to make circularity more accessible for brands and consumers."
"Fashion is at a pivotal moment, where consumers and governments are putting pressure on brands to shift to more sustainable practices," said Emily Watts, the co-founder and COO of Coblrshop and COBLR. "Repair plays an essential part in circularity, but is often overlooked. We are excited to be building the operating system that will enable access to repair for consumers, brands, and repair businesses and create a more circular future."
ABOUT COBLRSHOP
Coblrshop is a female-founded tech startup on a mission to make repair mainstream (again) and the first choice over buying new. Our goal is to minimize the environmental impact of the fashion industry while inspiring a cultural shift that values the care and maintenance of fashion goods. For more information, visit getcoblr.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn or TikTok.
