Innovative Technique to Address the Overarching Concerns Regarding Implant-Supported Full-Arch Prostheses

Salloum et al. report on a case study of a 50-year-old healthy woman with no remarkable medical history who wanted to improve the aesthetics of her smile. Upon examination, her lower teeth were diagnosed as terminal. Her treatment plan included extracting all 10 of her remaining lower teeth, placing six implants, and restoring her lower arch.

The researchers employed their novel Rapid Digital Conversion technique to initial the full-arch implant rehabilitation. This technique used a custom-made anterior scanning device, which created a stable reference point in the front of the mouth, enabled consistent bite opening and closing, midline recording, and easy movement to and from the working model. The data from the scans allowed a provisional prosthesis to be delivered 16 hours after surgery.

The novel technique used by the researchers significantly simplified complicated oral surgery and dental implant procedures. This method is also simplistic enough for specialists and general dentists to employ it in their treatment plans. When discussing this research, Salloum states, "Our modified technique for full-arch screw-retained implant rehabilitation using Rapid Digital Conversion represents a significant advancement in dental implantology. This approach streamlines the procedure and ensures greater accuracy and patient comfort. I am thrilled to see this technique gaining recognition and look forward to its positive impact on the field."

Full text of the article, "A Modified Technique for Simplifying Full-Arch Screw-Retained Implant Rehabilitation With Rapid Digital Conversion: A Case Report," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 50, No. 4, 2024, is available at https://doi.org/10.1563/aaid-joi-D-23-00110

The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. It provides valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. The JOI distinguishes itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: http://www.joionline.org/orimonline/?request=index-html

