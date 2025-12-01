Innovative Technology Meets CRE Expertise: Valbridge Partners with First Line Software to Tackle Outdated Appraiser Workflows

Custom-built VPA360 unlocks efficiency and insights for appraisal firm, elevating client value

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valbridge Property Advisors, one of the largest independent real estate appraisal companies in the U.S., has partnered with First Line Software to launch VPA360℠, a cloud-native platform tackling the often inefficient and fragmented commercial appraisal process.

After robust discovery phases to clarify business needs, First Line Software designed and delivered a customized platform for Valbridge that supports every stage of the appraisal lifecycle—from data collection, entry and mapping overlays to document automation and customized report generation. Built using cloud-native, modular architecture, the solution enables seamless updates and rapid scaling across teams. VPA360 provides a unified workflow for appraisers to collect and interact with data, and to generate reports, delivering secure, compliant, and professional results to clients across banking, legal, government, and private sectors.

"For Valbridge, this partnership represents a significant leap forward for our business and our clients," said Jody Bishop, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, CRE—CEO, Valbridge Property Advisors. "VPA360 is the perfect companion to our expertise, enabling us to provide the highest-quality appraisal services to our clients while keeping infrastructure costs efficient."

The web-based platform integrates thousands of property data attributes, pulling and tracking not only proprietary information from Valbridge appraisers, but also many third-party U.S. real estate databases. With these consolidated and centralized resources, appraisers can quickly gain insights and build polished, template-based reports, complete with detailed maps, photos, and data-rich tables. Even geographic visuals for flood zones, aerial imagery, and tax boundaries are easily and automatically accessible, giving appraisers deeper context and clients greater confidence in results.

The platform is now operational and in the process of rolling out across Valbridge's nationwide team. VPA360's next wave of enhancements are already in development. These forward-looking projects reflect a shared vision of continuously improving the quality, accessibility, and intelligence of real estate appraisal solutions.

"Working with Valbridge allowed us to apply our engineering strengths in a way that truly elevated an entire industry workflow," added Nick Puntikov, CEO, First Line Software. "This partnership demonstrates what's possible when deep sector expertise meets a commitment to custom, forward-thinking software development."

About the Companies

Valbridge Property Advisors is one of the largest independent commercial appraisal firms in the U.S., delivering expert valuation services through our certified professionals. Clients include financial institutions, legal firms, municipalities, and private property owners.

First Line Software is a global provider of custom software development and technology consulting. With deep engineering expertise and a growing focus on real estate innovation, the company helps clients become AI-first by building scalable platforms powered by automation and cloud-native technologies.

Media Contact

Karl Finkelstein, Valbridge Property Advisors, 1 843-884-1266, [email protected], valbridge.com

Tony McGibbon, First Line Software, [email protected]

SOURCE Valbridge Property Advisors