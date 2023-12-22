Innovative Technology Partners LLC Acquired by Cyber Advisors LLC

Breaking news in the tech world! Cyber Advisors LLC acquires Innovative Technology Partners LLC, forging a powerhouse in IT solutions. Read to learn more!

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True North Mergers & Acquisitions (TNMA) is pleased to announce that it has successfully facilitated a deal between Minnesota-based companies Innovation Technology Partners, LLC (ITP) and Cyber Advisors, LLC. In this transaction, ITP, an industry-leading IT solutions provider, was acquired by Cyber Advisors, a portfolio company of Goldner Hawn.

"This deal is a testament to the thoroughness and speed of the buyers as well as the skill of the TNMA team," said TNMA Managing Director Erica Gilson. "We are thrilled to have facilitated a deal that promises to bring a strong strategic partnership to both organizations."

The deal, initially projected for a mid-December closure, officially concluded on November 15, well ahead of schedule, highlighting the due diligence processes of the buyer, seller, and the True North team.

"The True North team did a fantastic job from start to finish, explaining the process, exercising patience and good judgment, and teaching and guiding us all the way," said ITP owner Dan Sundin. "They were also instrumental in generating excitement on both sides—ultimately unlocking the great potential we are celebrating today."

ABOUT CYBER ADVISORS

Cyber Advisors (CAI) is a privately held IT solution provider based in Maple Grove, MN, a northwestern suburb of Minneapolis. Since its start in 1997, CAI has grown from offering hardware, software, and services to pushing the envelope on today's leading technologies for companies and agencies around the nation. Incorporated in 2001 by Shane Vinup and Igor Bogachev, Cyber Advisors began its mission to provide right-sized solutions that reduce & mitigate network-related downtime (thereby maximizing employee productivity), ensure data security & availability, and enable your organization to contain IT-related costs.

ABOUT TRUE NORTH MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

True North Mergers & Acquisitions, formerly the lower middle market M&A practice within Sunbelt Business Advisors, is a practice focused on providing mergers and acquisitions advisory services for companies with annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $150 million-plus. True North Mergers & Acquisitions was formed to capitalize on the M&A expertise that Sunbelt Business Advisors has developed and on the success the company has had in middle-market transactions. More information is available at www.tnma.com.

