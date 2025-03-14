Innovative Water Technology Startup, NanoClear Systems, Appoints Michal Willis as New CEO

In a strategic move poised to accelerate growth, NanoClear Systems Ltd appoints Michal Willis as its new Chief Executive Officer.

EFRAT, Israel, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NanoClear Systems Ltd is revolutionizing water treatment with cutting-edge nano material technology, leading the way in two game-changing innovations: chemical- and electricity-free water disinfection, and process intensification of biological wastewater treatment. NanoClear's nano-structured, ceramic-based solutions deliver unmatched performance and dramatically reduce system footprint, transforming the future of water and wastewater treatment.

Michal, co-founder and former Chief Growth Officer of NanoClear, is a dynamic business leader with a sharp strategic vision and exceptional leadership skills. Since NanoClear's inception, Michal has spearheaded pivotal initiatives, refining the company's strategic direction and advancing the applications of its proprietary technology for the water and wastewater industries. She has successfully forged key partnerships with leading industrial and municipal water treatment facilities while driving transformative operational efficiencies—always upholding NanoClear's unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability. With deep expertise in building both customer success and sales teams from the ground up, Michal will continue to drive impactful growth for NanoClear at every stage.

David Novoseller, serial entrepreneur and investor, currently serving as NanoClear's president said: "Michal is that rare leader who excels with both analytical precision and creative vision. She brings outstanding communication skills, extensive industry experience, a relentless, disciplined drive and integrity that make her uniquely qualified to guide the company forward."

Michal Willis said, "NanoClear offers innovation in an area that has remained stagnant for decades – the biological treatment process which is often the heart of water treatment. It's an exciting time as we see many advanced technologies, some of which offer A-Z solutions for circular economy and reuse, and NanoClear provides those companies the edge they need to make them stand out, be smaller on footprint while delivering greater efficiencies and better results. The Water Positive trend is also gaining traction, and we are excited to play a role and contribute to the conversation and vision with our innovative solutions." She concluded: "I am deeply grateful for the trust of our investors and stakeholders. Our journey has been both challenging and rewarding, and I remain fully committed to driving NanoClear's vision forward—delivering sustainable solutions that make a real impact across industries and taking our mission to new heights."

The NanoClear mission is to develop sustainable, eco-friendly solutions that improve water quality, protect the environment, and offer solutions to pressing challenges worldwide. With solutions that are stackable, modular, and adaptable, NanoClear is able to fit seamlessly into a wide range of applications—from wastewater and aquaculture to algae control and recreational uses. As the exclusive global provider of these unique nano-material solutions, NanoClear's proprietary manufacturing process remains a closely guarded trade secret. To discover how NanoClear innovations can transform your operations, visit NanoClearSystems.com.

