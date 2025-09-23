Innovative Wearable for Pelvic Floor Health by Freyya Completes Clinical Study

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freyya Inc., a trailblazer in women's pelvic health technology, has achieved a major milestone, finishing its landmark "ERICA" clinical trial. The study, conducted at the University of Utah, evaluates Freyya's pelvic floor monitoring device —a discreet, sensor-embedded wearable about the size of a large tampon—designed for at-home and on-the-go pelvic floor therapy monitoring.

The Freyya™ device is the first wearable to capture real-time intra-abdominal pressure and pelvic floor muscle force during everyday activities like walking, squatting, jumping, etc., as well as targeted pelvic muscle exercises. All 25 study participants completed hands-on testing with two ergonomic device shapes and engaged in standardized physical tasks. Results highlight high user comfort, a secure and reliable fit, and strong sensor measurement repeatability both within a day and across sessions. Notably, most participants favored the version with an adjustable ring, offering a personalized anatomical fit.

"We designed this technology to put women's needs for comfort and confidence first", said Dr. Gabriele Niederauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Freyya. "In this clinical study, our system demonstrated outstanding comfort, retention, and precision biomechanical insights during diverse activities."

Pelvic floor disorders (PFDs) affect at least one in four women in the U.S.—incurring over $20 billion in annual healthcare costs. Yet, many women face barriers to effective pelvic therapy due to limited access and a shortage of specialists. Freyya's product aims to close this gap, empowering women with personalized therapy and enabling clinicians to remotely monitor progress via telehealth.

"Women struggling with pelvic floor issues urgently need accessible, reliable tools. Freyya's device could reshape care, improving quality of life and giving patients real-time, at-home support," said Dr. Jolyn Hill, urogynological clinical principal investigator at the University of Utah. "I'm particularly enthusiastic about the telehealth and remote monitoring features, which mean I can closely track my patients' progress from anywhere."

Freyya will showcase detailed study findings at upcoming conferences and intends to publish results in a peer-reviewed journal.

About Freyya Inc.

Freyya is redefining pelvic floor care through ergonomic, data-driven solutions that integrate advanced biosensors and digital health technology. The company's mission: empower women with clinically proven therapies—easily accessible, anytime, anywhere. The Freyya™ product is not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or CE Marked for any specific use; and, therefore is currently not available for commercial distribution in the United States or Europe.

For more information, visit www.freyya.com.

This work is supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation under award No. (NSF 2304490). The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NSF.

