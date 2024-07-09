Innovative Wellness Brand, Mommy's Bliss, Introduces Infants' & Children's Pain & Fever Relief

First-ever acetaminophen product to earn Clean Label Project Certification

RICHMOND, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mommy's Bliss, a premier wellness company that has been a leader in bringing innovative, high-quality wellness products to families across the country for 25 years, is announcing a further expansion in over-the-counter (OTC) medication with the launch of Infants' & Children's Pain & Fever Relief – the first-ever acetaminophen product to earn Clean Label Project Certification*.

Mommy's Bliss developed these products to give parents a choice when selecting a pain and fever medicine for their child. Using the same safe, trusted, and proven active ingredient as the leading brand, Mommy's Bliss acetaminophen offers:

Relief from fevers and minor aches and pains, including the common cold, flu, sore throats, headaches and toothaches

A product free of dyes, alcohol, parabens, artificial flavors, sweeteners, high-fructose corn syrup, and the top 9 allergens

Great tasting natural berry flavor and organic elderberry that kids love

Included convenient dosing tools (infant dosing syringe for 0-36 months and children's dosing cup for 2-11 years)

"As parents, we want to make things 'all better' for our little ones, without compromising on the quality of the products we give them," said Mommy's Bliss CEO, Yasmin Kaderali. "As a leading brand in baby vitamins and supplements, we saw an opportunity to create safe and effective pain and fever relief - without dyes, alcohol, and artificial sweeteners - that parents can feel good about. To me, as a parent, that's peace of mind."

Mommy's Bliss acetaminophen is also pediatrician-approved and, according to Board-Certified Pediatrician Katie Friedman, addresses a crucial need in pediatric care.

"I meet so many parents who feel guilty administering any medication to their child because they are uncertain about what the medication contains," said Dr. Friedman. "Many OTC medications on the market contain artificial dyes and flavoring, so I love recommending Mommy's Bliss acetaminophen to my patients as a safe and effective option to provide pain and fever relief without these additional ingredients."

Mommy's Bliss Infants' & Children's Pain & Fever Relief is now available for purchase for $8.99 on mommysbliss.com as well as at leading retailers such as Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, and coming to Amazon later this summer, among others.

*Clean Label Project™ is a national nonprofit that brings truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling, awarding brands for creating high-quality products that meet the highest standards of purity, above and beyond the minimum regulations required by the FDA.

About Mommy's Bliss® – Mom-Designed Peace of Mind

Mommy's Bliss helps moms and babies find comfort in connection with products crafted from wise ingredients. The company was founded in 1999 by Roshan Kaderali, a mom and pediatric nurse, midwife, and doula who had used Gripe Water to ease infant colic and fussiness for years while working in Scotland. When she moved to the U.S., she was astonished that the "magical" Gripe Water formula she relied on wasn't available here. So, she set out to create her own and Mommy's Bliss was born. The company is now headquartered in Richmond, Calif., and led by Roshan's daughter, CEO Yasmin Kaderali. Trusted by millions of parents, Mommy's Bliss crafts a variety of safe and gentle supplements for mom, baby, and kids, including a cough support line, and products for digestive health that include Gripe Water and gas drops, probiotics, immunity support, and vitamins. Learn more at http://www.mommysbliss.com.

