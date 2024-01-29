Innovecs Celebrates New Milestone As Advanced Aws Tier Partner

After initially partnering with AWS as a Select Tier Partner in 2021, Innovecs has diligently worked to meet the strict standards required for the Advanced Tier, the second-highest tier for AWS Consulting Partners. Post this

As an Advanced Consulting Partner, Innovecs gains entry to an array of exclusive benefits that will undoubtedly enhance the company's ability to meet and exceed client's expectations. Here are some of the key advantages that come with this prestigious partnership:

Enhanced Technical Support: With the Advanced Tier status, Innovecs now has priority admission to AWS's world-class technical support, ensuring rapid resolution of any issues and minimizing downtime.

Training and Certification Opportunities: Innovecs' team will evolve due to advanced training programs and certification resources, empowering them to stay at the forefront of AWS technologies and provide solutions on the latest industry best practices.

Exclusive Beta Access: Innovecs will be among the first to leverage new AWS features and services through exclusive beta programs, allowing them to offer innovative solutions ahead of the curve.

Tailored Business and Marketing Support: The partnership includes business and marketing support from AWS, enabling the company to expand its offerings.

Cost Optimization: As an Advanced Consulting Partner, Innovecs can help its clients optimize AWS usage and benefit from the most cost-effective solutions.

"We at Innovecs are immensely proud to achieve the Advanced AWS Tier Partner Status, a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to excellence in Cloud services. This accomplishment is a testament to our team's hard work and expertise in leveraging AWS technologies to drive digital transformation and innovation. As an Advanced Tier Partner, we now have enhanced access to AWS's cutting-edge resources and support, enabling us to offer our clients even more comprehensive and practical solutions. Our journey with AWS, from a Select Tier Partner to the second-highest tier, reflects our continuous growth and dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements," — commented Rocky Osborn, Chief Business Officer at Innovecs.

The AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners program is a prestigious initiative designed to recognize and support top-tier partners in the AWS ecosystem. Receiving this status is a testament to the company's technological expertise, successful client engagements, and a dedicated team of AWS-certified engineers.

