Innovecs CEO Alex Lutskiy Wins 2024 Inspiring Leaders Award

Alex Lutskiy, Founder and CEO of Innovecs, has been honored among the world's top Inspiring Leaders 2024. This achievement comes just a year after Innovecs was named one of the 50 Inspiring Workplaces in the EMEA region and a global Top 100 Inspiring Workplace. Post this

Alex's leadership focuses on creating an environment where trust, communication, and collaboration thrive. By emphasizing openness and responsiveness, he ensures that people feel empowered to share their perspectives and contribute to shaping the organization's direction. Innovecs' recent commitment to the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) demonstrates its focus on inclusivity and advancing gender equity.

"This award is a reflection of the incredible team at Innovecs, whose passion and talent inspire me every day. I'm proud of what we've accomplished together and excited for the future we're building as a global community," shares Alex Lutskiy, Founder and CEO of Innovecs.

Innovecs' culture is also evident in its Glassdoor rating of 4.5 and a 92% "Approve of CEO" score, showcasing its commitment to creating a workplace where people thrive. These numbers are a testament to Alex's dedication to fostering a positive environment that uplifts employees and encourages growth.

"Inspiring leaders are the driving force behind cultures that uplift, support and empower everyone, creating workplaces where people feel valued and motivated," said Matt Manners, CEO and founder of the Inspiring Workplaces Group. "These awards celebrate those exceptional leaders who make a tangible, positive impact, setting a standard of empathy, integrity and vision that resonates throughout their teams. They are the catalysts for change, sparking innovation, engagement, a sense of belonging and proving that leadership is about elevating others as much as oneself."

Alex Lutskiy's vision continues to propel the company forward while inspiring the team and the wider business community. Under his leadership, Innovecs continues to set benchmarks in delivering cutting-edge digital services to clients worldwide.

About The Inspiring Workplaces Group

The Inspiring Workplaces Group is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and helping to shape the forward-thinking organizations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.

About Innovecs

Innovecs is a global digital services company with a presence in the US, the UK, the EU, Israel, Australia, and Ukraine. Specializing in software solutions, the Innovecs team has experience in Supply Chain, Healthtech, Collaboration Tech, and Gaming industries. For the fifth year in a row, Innovecs is included in the Inc. 5000, the list of fastest-growing private companies in the US, and a ranking of the best global outsourcing service providers by IAOP. Recently, Innovecs won gold at the Employer Brand Management Awards, and was included in the Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Ranking.

