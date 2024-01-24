Innovecs Games is Showcasing its iGaming Offerings at ICE 2024

At ICE London, Innovecs Games will exhibit its array of innovative iGaming solutions. The company invites attendees to visit their stand, #S1-203 for an immersive experience in cutting-edge gaming technology. Post this

What to Expect at Innovecs Games Stand #S1-203:

Dynamic Showreel: Visitors will glimpse a dynamic showreel of the vibrant and creative world of Innovecs Games.

Meeting the Team: Discuss the forefront innovations and latest trends with the Innovecs Games team.

Interactive Games: Immerse yourself in demo games, getting a firsthand feel of Innovecs Games' inventive gaming technology.

Philip Morris, VP of Sales at Innovecs Games, said: "I am excited to participate in a major exhibition such as ICE London. The show provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase our expertise, innovation, products, and services in this space and our growing team, which brings a wealth of experience. I can't wait to network with industry leaders across multiple categories. Come and see how Innovecs can support your projects with our unique skills at stand #S1-203."

In preparation for ICE London 2024, Innovecs Games has launched a dedicated webpage to offer a brief insight into what the company will bring to the event and facilitate meeting bookings with their team. Rocky Osborn, Philip Morris, Josh Shulman, Svitlana Rumiantseva, and Yaroslav Soloshenko will gladly meet you during the ICE London 2024. Book a meeting and check out the details here: ice.innovecsgames.com.

ICE London is a pivotal event for professionals in the rapidly growing iGaming industry, offering a unique platform for innovation and networking. Over 45,000 operators, suppliers, and other stakeholders worldwide will gather to gain insights and discover the latest industry trends.

Join Innovecs Games at ICE London to witness the future of gaming innovation in action. Visit them at stand #S1-203 and see how they're shaping the next wave of gaming experiences.

ABOUT INNOVECS GAMES:

Innovecs Games is a division of Innovecs, a global technology provider with business hubs across the US, UK, Australia, and Israel and an R&D center in Ukraine. We have more than 9 years of hands-on experience shipping award-winning products worldwide.

For more information, visit www.innovecsgames.com.

ABOUT INNOVECS:

Innovecs is a global digital transformation tech company with a presence in the US, the UK, the EU, Latin America, Israel, Australia, and Ukraine. Specializing in software solutions, the Innovecs team has experience in Supply Chain, Healthtech, Software & Hightech, and Gaming. For the fifth year in a row, Innovecs is included in the Inc. 5000, the list of fastest-growing private companies in the US, and a ranking of the best global outsourcing companies.

For more information, visit www.innovecs.com.

