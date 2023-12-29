Innovecs Honored With Multiple Awards for Well-Being and Employer Brand

Innovecs received several employer brand awards, celebrating its dedication to creating an outstanding workplace culture. These awards reflect the company's global impact in enhancing the team members' happiness and professional growth. Post this

In 2023, Innovecs received several employer brand awards, celebrating its dedication to creating an outstanding workplace culture. These awards, spanning North America and EMEA, reflect the company's global impact in enhancing the team members' happiness and professional growth. Among the accolades Innovecs received are:

Innovecs was honored with Gold at the Employer Brand Management Awards (EBMA) 2023 for the Best Employee Well-being Initiative ( London, UK ).

). Ragan's Employee Communications Award: The company received an honorable mention for its outstanding "Employee Well-Being Program," showcasing its commitment to nurturing the team's well-being ( Chicago , USA ).

, ). 2023 Inspiring Workplaces Awards for EMEA: Innovecs was named a winner, demonstrating its innovative approach to creating inspiring workplaces in the EMEA region ( London, UK ).

). 2023 Global Good Award: This award is a testament to Innovecs' outstanding commitment to positively impacting society and the environment ( London, UK ).

). Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Ranking: Innovecs ranked #25, highlighting its impact in fostering an inspiring and engaging work environment (NYC, USA ). The company is also included in The EMEA Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces list.

). The company is also included in The EMEA Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces list. International Employer Branding Summit at World Employer Branding Day 2023: Olha Boiko , VP of Brand & Communications at Innovecs, was honored as the Employer Brand Leader of the Year 2023, reflecting leadership in employer branding and communications ( Amsterdam, the Netherlands ).

"This year has been a remarkable tribute to the heart and soul of the Innovecs family. A huge thank you to the dedicated team and leaders for turning our Employer Branding & Communications vision into a vibrant reality. It's a story of how innovative ideas, when executed with passion and precision, can lead to extraordinary achievements and global accolades," – commented Olha Boiko, VP of Brand & Communications at Innovecs.

Innovecs is devoted to fostering an environment where innovation flourishes, ensuring that team members feel genuinely valued and cared for. This philosophy has been central to the company, shaping its workplace and supporting its teams. The global recognitions underscore the company's success in building forward-thinking, innovative workplaces and prioritizing team well-being.

Celebrating these accomplishments, Innovecs remains committed to fostering a workplace where every team member of the global team can thrive.

About Innovecs:

Innovecs is a global digital transformation tech company with a presence in the US, the UK, the EU, Latin America, Israel, and Australia. Specializing in a range of software solutions, the Innovecs team has experience in Supply Chain, Healthtech, Software & Hi-Tech, and Gaming. For the fifth consecutive year, Innovecs has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Additionally, it has been recognized in IAOP's ranking of the best Global Outsourcing service providers and is featured in the Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Ranking.

