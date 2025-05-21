Innovecs Unveils Innovecs Play as its Sub-Brand: A Next-Gen iGaming Development Studio

"Innovecs Play is our strategic response to the evolving needs of operators and game providers worldwide. Leveraging our deep engineering expertise, we are committed to building scalable gaming experiences that drive player engagement and revenue growth." — Oleksii Isaiev, VP of Innovecs Play. Post this

"Since the inception of our gaming vertical in 2015, we have been committed to driving technological innovation in the iGaming space. Over the years, our team has created numerous top-tier gaming solutions for global clients, shaping the best player experiences and high-performance platforms. The launch of Innovecs Play is a natural evolution of this success, allowing us to intensify our focus on iGaming and empower our partners with industry-leading technology and performance." — Alex Lutskiy, Founder and CEO of Innovecs.

With 300+ successful projects, 100+ global clients, and a team of 200+ experts, Innovecs Play provides a full spectrum of iGaming solutions, including iGaming development, slot and casino game creation, platform engineering, and backend infrastructures. By leveraging data-driven insights, cloud scalability, and seamless API integrations, Innovecs Play develops customized, future-ready gaming products that align with the dynamic needs of the market.

"With the iGaming industry experiencing rapid growth and innovation, Innovecs Play is our strategic response to the evolving needs of operators, aggregators, and game providers worldwide. Leveraging our deep engineering expertise and industry know-how, we are committed to building scalable, engaging, and regulatory-compliant gaming experiences that drive player engagement and revenue growth." — Oleksii Isaiev, VP of Innovecs Play.

To support this launch, Innovecs has introduced a dedicated Innovecs Play website, offering an in-depth look at the brand's expertise, services, and latest use-cases. The platform will serve as a hub for industry insights, partnership opportunities, and updates on the company's growing impact in the iGaming space. Additionally, Innovecs Play debuts with a distinct brand identity, including a dedicated logo and positioning that reflect its mission to redefine the iGaming landscape with cutting-edge innovation and expertise.

