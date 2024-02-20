Innovent Solutions Releases FindTuner® for Drupal Commerce

FindTuner takes Drupal Commerce to new levels by enabling online retailers to deliver more personalized and relevant search experiences to their shoppers. Post this

FindTuner for Drupal Commerce works with any site powered by Solr and gives merchandisers the power, control, and precision to create personalized, relevant search experiences. FindTuner for Drupal Commerce provides:

Machine Learning: FindTuner's AutoTune system continuously improves search results using machine learning with shopper behavior, buying patterns and analytics. AutoTune instantly responds to emerging trends without manual intervention and improves shopper experience with relevant, personalized, and consistent search and category listings.

Facet Customization: FindTuner provides numerous features that deliver an efficient, context-aware navigation experience. Powered by machine learning, retailers can capture the shopper's attention and reduce friction by elevating the most engaging product attributes while guiding them to the products they want quickly.

Product Promotions: Retailers and merchandisers are empowered with tools to shape the ideal consumer experience and meet business objectives by promoting products or product groups for any combination of search, navigation and/or shopper context.

Powerful Targeting: Merchandising efforts can be tailored towards lucrative user segments and crafted to deliver personalized user experiences. Merchandising actions may be based on either broad or highly refined conditions.

Drive Uplift with Data: FindTuner makes it easy and intuitive to take advantage of any data to dynamically rank results and positively influence conversion. Optimize using KPI metrics such as conversion rate, ratings and reviews, stock status, popularity, inventory and sales rank to deliver the perfect mix of products.

Fast Deployment: FindTuner for Drupal Commerce works seamlessly with existing Solr implementations and deployment is as easy as installing a module.

About FindTuner

FindTuner is a feature-rich search merchandising product that provides pitch-perfect search experiences for online retailers that use Apache Solr. FindTuner shows shoppers the products they want to buy, continually improves shopper experience with machine learning, responds to shopper behavior and trends, and remove barriers to superior search. FindTuner works with any site powered by Apache Solr including prebuilt integration with Drupal Commerce.

Merchants that are already using Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to Solr, Innovent provides end-to-end Solr consulting services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market.

For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.

About Innovent Solutions

Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for Search and Business Intelligence technologies. Founded in 1996, Innovent Solutions has helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to shoppers. Our solutions leverage machine learning to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit https://www.InnoventSolutions.com.

Copyright © 2024 Innovent Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved. Innovent Solutions, the Innovent Solutions logo and FindTuner are registered trademarks of Innovent Solutions, Inc. in the U.S. All other brands, names or trademarks mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Keith Mericle, Innovent Solutions, 949-754-2940, [email protected], https://www.innoventsolutions.com

