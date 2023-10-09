Innovent Solutions Releases FindTuner® v3.7 with New Personalization and Navigation Features.

The new release delivers new personalization features using brand affinity and significantly expands on its unrivalled faceted navigation and filtering capabilities.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovent Solutions, Inc., a leading integrator of eCommerce search and merchandising solutions using Apache Solr, releases FindTuner® version 3.7. The new release provides new personalization features using shopper's brand affinity and significantly expands on its unrivalled faceted navigation and filtering capabilities.

Release highlights include:

Enhanced Personalization using Brand Affinity: Shopper's preferences for brands can be one of the most potent drivers of purchasing decisions. FindTuner AutoTune machine learning has been extended to elevate the products of brands that a shopper has engaged with. This intuitive, automated, and scalable feature along with AutoTune's other behavioral learning makes it easy for online retailers to further personalize results for any search or navigation.

Automatic Facet Creation: Creating the ideal facet and filter experience when the product catalog has hundreds if not thousands of attributes can be an overwhelming if not impossible task for merchandisers. FindTuner AutoTune's new Dynamic Facets feature delivers the right facets and filters based on the product results for any search or navigation. Paired with AutoTune's facet ordering machine learning model, merchandisers can automatically show the right facets in the perfect order with no manual effort.

Frictionless Experiences with Facet Suggestions: FindTuner AutoTune's new Facet Suggestion feature uses machine learning to spotlight the most valuable brands or categories for any search or navigation. Capture the shopper's attention and reduce friction by elevating the most engaging product attributes and guide them to the products they want quickly.

About FindTuner

FindTuner is a feature-rich search merchandising product that provides pitch-perfect search experiences for online retailers that use Apache Solr. FindTuner shows shoppers the products they want to buy, continually improves shopper experience with machine learning, responds to shopper behavior and trends, and remove barriers to superior search. FindTuner works with any site powered by Apache Solr including prebuilt integration with SAP Commerce Cloud.

Merchants that are already using Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to Solr, Innovent provides end-to-end Solr consulting and integration services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market.

For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.

About Innovent Solutions

Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for Search, Business Intelligence and eCommerce technologies. Founded in 1996, Innovent Solutions has helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to customers. Our solutions leverage machine learning to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit InnoventSolutions.com.

