Innovent Solutions Releases FindTuner® v3.8 with new, AI-driven features

Hybrid Search for Superior Relevance

FindTuner's hybrid search features combine Solr's lexical search with AI-vectorized product data, allowing online retailers to deliver highly relevant and contextually accurate search results that match shopper intent. Online retailers and B2B sellers alike can now maximize the value of their existing Solr infrastructure while enjoying the flexibility to use any vectorization model that best

suits their product data.

Key capabilities of the hybrid search feature include:

Flexible AI Integration: Built with flexibility in mind, FindTuner's hybrid search supports any AI model. This allows e-commerce teams to maximize their existing AI investments by choosing the model that best fits their product data and shopper behavior.

Unified, Context-Driven Search Results: FindTuner's hybrid search delivers the best of both worlds by normalizing and combining scores from lexical and AI results. This approach greatly improves search relevance, providing shoppers with results that closely match their intent in both vocabulary and context.

Merchandiser Control: Merchandisers can easily control the number of hybrid search results displayed and fine-tune the scoring impact. Hybrid search works seamlessly with FindTuner AutoTune machine learning as well as its powerful, human-touch product tuning capabilities.

Unified Management of AI and Curated Synonyms

FindTuner's new synonym management features give merchandisers powerful tools to enhance search relevancy and improve product discoverability. Merchandisers can easily manage synonym candidates generated by AI along with custom synonym lists.

Key benefits of synonym management include:

AI-Driven Synonyms: eCommerce teams can leverage their product catalog data and shopper searches to generate synonym candidates from any AI model. With just a few clicks in FindTuner, Merchandisers can easily review, approve or reject, and publish synonyms to quickly support evolving shopper behavior.

Curated Synonyms: Merchandisers can easily add synonyms that account for the vocabulary and preferences of their shoppers. FindTuner continues to deliver the precision required to handle unusual and unique use-cases.

"FindTuner 3.8 features are about delivering relevance, control, and adaptability," said Keith Mericle, President at Innovent Solutions. "Our hybrid search combines the best of keyword and AI search, while the synonym management features ensures that the shopper's language is understood. Together, these features enable retailers to elevate the search experience and increase conversions."

About FindTuner

FindTuner is a feature-rich search merchandising product that provides pitch-perfect search experiences for online retailers that use Apache Solr. FindTuner shows shoppers the products they want to buy, continually improves shopper experience with machine learning, responds to shopper behavior and trends, and remove barriers to superior search. FindTuner works with any site powered by Apache Solr including prebuilt integration with SAP Commerce Cloud and Drupal Commerce.

Merchants that are already using Solr will find FindTuner can be deployed rapidly. Innovent offers deployment consulting services focused on education and knowledge transfer along with development and deployment support to assist clients with launching the solution quickly. For merchants considering migrating to Solr, Innovent provides end-to-end Solr consulting and integration services that enable a seamless transition and fast time to market.

For more information on FindTuner please visit findtuner.com.

About Innovent Solutions

Innovent Solutions provides services and solutions for Search, Business Intelligence and eCommerce technologies. Founded in 1996, Innovent Solutions has helped numerous eCommerce merchants deploy search solutions that optimize product visibility and deliver a feature-rich search experience to customers. Our solutions leverage machine learning to boost product visibility as well as integrate metric-driven information to improve search relevancy and product conversion. Innovent Solutions is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit https://www.InnoventSolutions.com.

Copyright © 2024 Innovent Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved. Innovent Solutions, the Innovent Solutions logo and FindTuner are registered trademarks of Innovent Solutions, Inc. in the U.S. All other brands, names or trademarks mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners

