Innover strengthens leadership team with the appointment of Raju Rampa as Chief Growth Officer

With over three decades of professional services experience, Raju joins the company to spearhead strategic initiatives that secure profitable growth, expand market share and nurture customer-centricity

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innover, a leader in providing accelerated digital transformation solutions, announced the appointment of Raju Rampa as its Chief Growth Officer. Raju will lead the Sales and Partnerships teams for the firm globally. He will chart the course for short and long term business success - driving revenue, securing profitable growth, expanding market share and nurturing customer-centricity.

Raju is a professional services growth leader with close to three decades of global experience in leveraging technology to deliver business impact. He has a proven track record of helping Global 2000 companies navigate the digital shift by developing successful go-to-market strategies, implementing digital initiatives at scale, developing product roadmaps, incubating customer-first solutions, mentoring and building high performance teams.

"Innover is strategically broadening its footprint in the US market to support businesses across industries to become connected, insight-driven, and future-ready. I am delighted to welcome Raju to the leadership team" said Amit Gautam, CEO at Innover. "Raju excels at building partnerships with clients, engaging with C-level decision makers, and utilizing cross-functional teams to design winning solutions. We are confident that Raju's strategic vision and leadership, combined with Innover's service offerings around digital transformation will create significant value for our clients" Amit further adds.

On joining Innover, Raju Rampa said, "Innover has established itself as a leading player in building innovative digital transformation solutions for its customers and I am excited to join this dynamic team. It is my privilege to be part of Innover's growth journey and I look forward to driving the charter to propel Innover to new heights."

In his previous role, Raju served as the Vice President and Global Practice Leader at Cognizant across areas including Digital Customer Experience, Digital Process Automation, and Supply Chain Management. Prior to Cognizant, Raju worked with Infosys, PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG and the Tata Strategic Management Group.

About Innover:

Innover, an Atlanta-based Technology and Process Digitization Company, helps its clients become connected, insight-driven businesses to succeed in the digital age. With delivery centers across 15 locations, our team of experts caters to a global customer base, including 65+ Fortune 1000 companies. Innover's three studios namely Digital Experiences studio, Data & Insights studio and Digital Operations studio work in tandem to make digital transformation a reality for businesses.

