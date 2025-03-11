InnoVyne Elevates Data Security Standards with ISO 27001 Certification, Supported by Bright Defense

"We are delighted to have obtained ISO 27001 certification, underscoring our commitment to safeguarding customer data and securing their trust and confidence. Our partners at Bright Defense understood our business operations and played an instrumental role throughout this process." Post this

Bright Defense, a leader in continuous compliance solutions and a Drata Gold Partner, was crucial in steering InnoVyne through the complex ISO 27001 certification process. With its specialized continuous compliance services, Bright Defense provided InnoVyne with the necessary knowledge and tools to develop and sustain an ISMS that meets stringent international standards.

"We are delighted to have obtained ISO 27001 certification, underscoring our commitment to safeguarding customer data and securing their trust and confidence," said Omid Mehrzad, Managing Partner. "InnoVyne proudly supports leading enterprise organizations across the world and we remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of customer trust. Our partners at Bright Defense understood our business operations and played an instrumental role throughout this process."

Tim Mektrakarn, Co-Founder at Bright Defense, stated, "We are proud to support InnoVyne in achieving ISO 27001 certification. This milestone enhances their data security posture and sets a new standard in the Sales and Enterprise Performance Management industry. Our collaboration with InnoVyne showcases the strength and effectiveness of our tailored compliance solutions in empowering clients to meet critical security standards."

About InnoVyne

InnoVyne Technologies is a Toronto-based company that helps businesses integrate Sales Performance (SPM) and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) tools. Our expertise spans Incentive Compensation Management, Territory & Quota Planning, Sales Analytics, Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), and more—empowering organizations to enhance efficiency, resource allocation, and strategic decision-making.

Facts about InnoVyne:

100+ end-to-end implementations across industries

$300M+ in annual compensation supported

50+ certified consultants

15+ years of experience

Get in touch at [email protected]

About Bright Defense

Bright Defense is defending the world from cybersecurity threats through continuous compliance.

We understand that compliance is more than just checking boxes. It's about minimizing the financial risk and reputational harm from a data breach. It's also about assuring your clients, stakeholders, and employees that you are conducting business with the highest commitment to security and data integrity.

Bright Defense combines technology, expertise, and a customer-centric approach into a continuous compliance service that meets your unique business needs. Our monthly engagement model delivers a robust cybersecurity program that allows you to meet compliance frameworks, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI, GDPR, and CMMC.

Once compliance certification is achieved, we constantly enhance your security program to keep up with the evolving threat landscape and compliance standards. Our compliance automation toolset powered by Drata gives you complete visibility into your compliance status while saving you time and money.

For more information about Bright Defense and our comprehensive cybersecurity compliance services, please visit https://brightdefense.com.

