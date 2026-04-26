Innowise Named to 2026 CRN Tech Elite 250 List By The Channel Company

"Innowise concentrates on creating scalable, resilient architectures that produce measurable benefits for our clients. The honor of being recognized by CRN highlights the commitment of our experts to maintain high standards in highly competitive markets," said Dmitry Nazarevich, CTO at Innowise. Post this

The Tech Elite 250 is a directory of companies recognized as having the highest level of partnership and certifications within the global IT ecosystem. In order to reach the final list, the provider must hold the most advanced technical credentials from vendors like AWS, Cisco, Dell, HPE, IBM, Intel, Nutanix, and Nvidia.

This directory serves as a verified ledger for enterprise clients who need to orchestrate complex hardware and software stacks without letting legacy environments rot. Holding these certifications is mandatory to stop the cash bleed caused by inefficient infrastructure and unoptimized cloud usage.

About Innowise

Founded in 2007, Innowise is a global software engineering and IT consulting center. The company is focused on developing high-value technologies, including artificial intelligence, data engineering, and cloud computing. Innowise crafts technological solutions for companies across 40+ domains in order to assist them in updating, creating, and modernizing their digital ecosystems.

Innowise specializes in using established technologies and modular approaches to enable organizations to expand or shift their operations while retaining complete control over all their physical and intangible assets.

Media Contact

Lizaveta Piaskova, Innowise, 48 48 787 027 706, [email protected], innowise.com

SOURCE Innowise