Innsena Clients Win Five 2024 MarCom Awards in Worldwide Competition

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innsena, a healthcare technology consultancy dedicated to improving the nation's public health infrastructure and advancing care outcomes for underserved communities, announced today that its clients won five top 2024 MarCom Awards. In a pool of more than 6,500 entries from all over the world, Innsena clients Relatient, The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, Nursa and Consensus Cloud Solutions won awards honoring excellence and creativity in marketing and communications.
"Innsena works with some of the nation's most innovative health tech companies, and we're dedicated to lifting these organizations above the noise to achieve big things for healthcare," said Erin George, Managing Director, PR and Communications, Innsena. "We applaud our clients and staff for these achievements, and as always, we appreciate the depth of our partnerships."
In addition to client winners, two Innsena leaders earned Platinum and Gold writing awards for articles contributed to top healthcare publications.
The award program is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The distinguished honors came across multiple categories, from Writing to Publicity Campaigns to Media Relations, including:
Platinum Awards:
- Writing: "Separating AI Hype from AI Reality: 3 Considerations for Healthcare Leaders," by David Dyke, Chief Product Officer, Relatient
- Publicity Campaign: The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic
- Media Relations/Publicity: Today.com article covering The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, "Woman was told she needed a heart transplant. A 2nd opinion changed everything."
- Writing: "Curing Payment Confusion," by Jeni Williams, Senior Director of Content, Innsena
Gold Award:
- Writing: "The social contract of work in health care is evolving—it's time for a new approach to nurse staffing," by Curtis Anderson, CEO and Founder, Nursa
- Writing: "What's in a Name?" by Selena Chavis, Senior Director of PR, Innsena
Honorable Mention:
- Writing: "To Advance Health Equity, We Must Stop Shaming Fax," by Johnny Hecker, Executive Vice President Operations and Chief Revenue Officer, Consensus Cloud Solutions
About Innsena
Innsena is a health technology consultancy dedicated to improving the nation's public health infrastructure and advancing care outcomes for underserved communities. Supporting innovators in digital health, public-private and non-profit partnerships, and government agencies, Innsena provides growth consulting, market access, commercialization, strategic communications and public affairs services to create high-impact programs that improve the US healthcare system. For more information, visit: https://www.innsena.com.
