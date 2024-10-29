Innsena Clients Win Five 2024 MarCom Awards in Worldwide Competition

Innsena

Oct 29, 2024, 09:15 ET


Relatient, The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, Nursa and Consensus Cloud Solutions won awards honoring excellence and creativity in marketing and communications. The consultancy's head of content and senior director of accounts also scored awards.

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innsena, a healthcare technology consultancy dedicated to improving the nation's public health infrastructure and advancing care outcomes for underserved communities, announced today that its clients won five top 2024 MarCom Awards. In a pool of more than 6,500 entries from all over the world, Innsena clients Relatient, The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, Nursa and Consensus Cloud Solutions won awards honoring excellence and creativity in marketing and communications.

"Innsena works with some of the nation's most innovative health tech companies, and we're dedicated to lifting these organizations above the noise to achieve big things for healthcare," said Erin George, Managing Director, PR and Communications, Innsena. "We applaud our clients and staff for these achievements, and as always, we appreciate the depth of our partnerships."

In addition to client winners, two Innsena leaders earned Platinum and Gold writing awards for articles contributed to top healthcare publications.

The award program is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The distinguished honors came across multiple categories, from Writing to Publicity Campaigns to Media Relations, including:

Platinum Awards:

Gold Award:

Honorable Mention:

About Innsena

Innsena is a health technology consultancy dedicated to improving the nation's public health infrastructure and advancing care outcomes for underserved communities. Supporting innovators in digital health, public-private and non-profit partnerships, and government agencies, Innsena provides growth consulting, market access, commercialization, strategic communications and public affairs services to create high-impact programs that improve the US healthcare system. For more information, visit: https://www.innsena.com.

