Innsena Clients Win Five 2024 MarCom Awards in Worldwide Competition

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innsena, a healthcare technology consultancy dedicated to improving the nation's public health infrastructure and advancing care outcomes for underserved communities, announced today that its clients won five top 2024 MarCom Awards. In a pool of more than 6,500 entries from all over the world, Innsena clients Relatient, The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, Nursa and Consensus Cloud Solutions won awards honoring excellence and creativity in marketing and communications.