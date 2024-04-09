Inode Technology Announces New Divisions to Empower Businesses with Advanced Social Media and Blockchain Solutions

Inode launches Social Media Management and Blockchain Solutions

MEXICO CITY, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inode Technology, a leading technology solutions provider renowned for its significant contributions to the tech landscape, including being the premier video game provider for Nokia's OVI store with over 500 million downloads and a top content provider for Televisa in the pre smart phone era, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new pioneering divisions: Social Media Image Boosting Solutions and Crypto/Blockchain Solutions. These initiatives mark a significant milestone in Inode Technology's mission to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions to medium and large enterprises across Mexico and Latin America.

Elevating Social Media Presence

Understanding the critical role of social media in today's business environment, Inode Technology's new Social Media Image Boosting Solutions division is set to revolutionize how companies engage with their audience. Leveraging both artificial intelligence and human expertise, along with comprehensive research based on Big Data and Backtesting, Inode aims to enhance social media interactions and significantly amplify brand reach. The division offers three competitive price points tailored to meet various needs and budgets: Basic (25,000 Pesos), Growth (55,000 Pesos), and Premium (85,000 Pesos) and custom packages for large enterprises.

Pioneering in Crypto and Blockchain

With the launch of its Crypto/Blockchain Solutions division, Inode Technology demystifies the complexities surrounding cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Highlighting the distinction between the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, except for stablecoins and stablebonds, and the transformative potential of blockchain technology, Inode is set to empower industries ranging from manufacturing to real estate and government with innovative blockchain applications. This initiative aims to enhance supply chain management, real estate transactions and government operations bring transparency to, and offer new levels of efficiency and accountability to public services. Wether it is a one member team wanting to launch a token or a multi national company wanting to get into web3/blochain putting out their image archives on the blockchain through NFTs(Non-Fungible-Tokens) or even someone wanting to launch their own crypto exchange or NFT Marketplace we can do it.

Under the leadership of CEO Jaime Enriquez, who has a distinguished track record of assisting top ecommerce retailers in the region, including PriceShoess, Liverpool, Sears, Walmart, JLG Lifts among others, Inode Technology is poised to tackle projects of any scale. With a dedicated team of over 100 professionals across more than 10 countries, Inode Technology offers around-the-clock development and support, ensuring that whether it's a startup looking to create a token or a multinational corporation exploring web3 technologies, no project is beyond their capability.

"Inode Technology has always been at the forefront of technological innovation," said Jaime Enriquez. "With these new divisions, we are leveraging our extensive expertise and global network to offer groundbreaking solutions in social media and blockchain technologies. Just as our Entertainment division made a significant impact worldwide delivering our content to over 7% of the world population we are confident these new ventures will further our mission of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art technology solutions."

For more information on Inode Technology's services and offerings, or to get in touch with the Social Media Image Boosting Solutions or Crypto/Blockchain Solutions divisions, please email [email protected] or [email protected], respectively.

About Inode Technology

Inode Technology is a technology solutions provider specializing in delivering advanced technology solutions to medium and large companies across Mexico and Latin America. With a history of groundbreaking achievements, including significant contributions to mobile and digital content delivery, Inode Technology continues to lead the way in technological innovation, helping businesses achieve unparalleled success in the digital age.

Media Contact

Jaime Enriquez, Inode Technology, 52 6146039737, [email protected], www.inodesoft.com

SOURCE Inode Technology