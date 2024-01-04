InOrbit Brings RobOps to Advanced Robot Simulations Powered by NVIDIA

"Our collaboration with Ekumen and NVIDIA shows for the first time how simulated and real robots from multiple vendors can be orchestrated through a single platform, allowing operators to switch seamlessly between them," said Florian Pestoni, cofounder and CEO at InOrbit. Post this

Third-party logistics companies, manufacturers and retailers can derive actionable insights and drive continuous improvements in their production workflows, using the best RobOps tools and data consistently across physical and digital environments. This enables modeling changes to workflows, orchestrating robots from different vendors, and reducing the costly impact of traffic jams or collisions.

Partners in the InOrbit Connect™ ecosystem, like OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation™, can show a simulation of their robots in a virtual environment that mirrors their customer's facility. While simulations may not exactly match the real-world operation of the robot, they allow end users to create a mission, run it in simulation as an approximation of the real robot, and then deploy that mission to real robots in production. By using a single pane of glass to bridge the Sim2Real (simulation to reality) gap, customers can anticipate problems before they occur and continuously improve their operations.

"Simulations already play an important role in the development of robots, such as for use in reinforcement learning," said Ryan Gariepy, CTO of Clearpath Robotics and OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation. "As part of our efforts to advance interoperability, we are glad to collaborate with InOrbit to show how robots from different vendors can be simulated to help end users visualize their robot operations in real time before they deploy in production."

"Our collaboration with Ekumen and NVIDIA shows for the first time how simulated and real robots from multiple vendors can be orchestrated through a single platform, allowing operators to switch seamlessly between them," said Florian Pestoni, cofounder and CEO at InOrbit. "This opens up massive opportunities for using data, AI, immersive technology and robotics together. Welcome to the Roboverse."

InOrbit is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, which is designed to help startups evolve through cutting-edge technology, with access to the latest technical resources.

About InOrbit:

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, InOrbit is the leading platform for RobOps at scale. The company empowers robot developers and end users to maximize the potential of every robot. InOrbit's multi-cloud platform enables efficient robot operations and provides observability through secure, real-time analytics and data collection, robot performance monitoring, incident response and root-cause analysis. The InOrbit Connect certification program allows end users across industries to orchestrate robots for multiple tasks and from multiple vendors to optimize productivity. For more information, please visit http://www.inorbit.ai.

