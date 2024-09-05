InOrbit Expands Leadership Team to Drive Innovation in Robotics and AI

Strategic appointments of new leaders in technology and business set to drive RobOps innovation and propel InOrbit's accelerated growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InOrbit.AI, the leading provider of robot operations (RobOps) solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its leadership team to support the company's rapid growth in the evolving robotics and AI space. The company has appointed Ramiro Diaz Trepat as Chief Technology Officer, Rosina Feser as Head of Marketing and Florian Schoebinger as Head of Strategy & Growth to help InOrbit build a world where humans, robots and AI work together to empower people to reach new heights.

"InOrbit is at a pivotal growth stage, as the use of robots and artificial intelligence explodes across industries," Florian Pestoni, CEO, InOrbit, said. "These strategic appointments will level up our ability to meet our customers' urgent needs, accelerate the growth of our ecosystem and presence, and push the limit on the use of physical AI."

Ramiro Diaz Trepat joined InOrbit earlier this year as Head of AI and was instrumental in launching InOrbit RobOps Copilot, an AI-powered solution providing real-time insights for optimizing robot operations. With his extensive experience in developing category-defining products at both startups and established companies, Diaz Trepat steps into his new role as CTO to continue elevating the InOrbit platform by further integrating Artificial Intelligence, enhancing robot operations for developers and enterprises.

"The convergence of AI and robotics is transforming physical operations," said Diaz Trepat. "I am excited to lead such a talented product development team to drive innovation and even more value for InOrbit customers."

With over two decades of marketing expertise, Rosina Feser joins InOrbit as Head of Marketing to drive the company's market presence. Her extensive background in high-tech and category-creating software uniquely equips her to spearhead the company's marketing strategies and drive impactful growth.

Florian Schoebinger previously founded an innovation hub in Silicon Valley and led Kärcher's corporate venture capital investment in InOrbit. Transitioning from investor and board observer to a full time role as InOrbit's Head of Strategy & Growth highlights his commitment to the opportunities that lie ahead for the company. His experience in driving strategic partnerships and capital investments will be crucial in driving InOrbit's business.

For more information about InOrbit and its innovative RobOps solutions, visit www.inorbit.ai

About InOrbit

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, InOrbit.AI is the leading platform for RobOps at scale. The company empowers robot developers and end users to maximize the potential of every robot. InOrbit's multi-cloud platform enables efficient robot operations and provides observability through secure, real-time analytics and data collection, robot performance monitoring, incident response and root-cause analysis. The InOrbit Connect certification program allows enterprise users across industries to orchestrate robots for multiple tasks and from multiple vendors to optimize productivity. For more information, please visit http://www.inorbit.ai.

Media Contact

Phil LeClare, LeClare PR, 1 617-899-8470, [email protected], https://www.leclarepr.com/

Rosina Feser, InOrbit.AI, 1 484-501-4691, [email protected], www.inorbit.ai

SOURCE InOrbit