InOrbit Space Intelligence™ Advances Physical AI Powered by NVIDIA to Optimize Industrial Workflows

Applying generative AI, neural networks and reinforcement learning, InOrbit can create self-updating digital twins of any type of robot and the space in which they operate, enabling simulation of complex business requirements to train AI agents.

Customers like Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, are using multi-vendor robots orchestrated by InOrbit to improve the efficiency, accuracy and flexibility of industrial processes by driving innovation and continuous improvements.

"InOrbit elevates our robotic deployments from standalone, human-dependent systems to fully embedded automation systems. As we scale our fleet, the role of simulation and optimization becomes even more critical," shared Matthew Scholten, Senior Principal Robotics Engineer at Genentech. "InOrbit provides a complete platform, integrates seamlessly with our existing systems, provides control, performance monitoring, and maximizes the value of our robotic deployments."

In partnership with Globant, a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential, and their Digital Twin Studio, as well as Dalus, developer of a reliability testing platform for advanced robots, InOrbit is making 3D modeling and simulation accessible to enterprise customers.

"We are thrilled to leverage NVIDIA's powerful technologies to deliver a new era of efficiency and productivity for industrial customers like Genentech who are integrating smart robots into their workflows," Florian Pestoni, CEO of InOrbit announced. "With InOrbit Space Intelligence, we are using rich data and Physical AI to help companies optimize their robotics investments and launch their facilities into the future."

InOrbit Space Intelligence delivers several key benefits:

Rich Modeling of Customers' Robots and Spaces: InOrbit uses AI to generate a semantic model of a customer's physical space and to train agents that direct the flow of robot traffic, optimizing workflows and maximizing productivity in their own facility.

Real-time Spatial Awareness: Businesses benefit from a real-time map of their facility with rich semantic information. This enables dynamic planning to drive increased operational resilience and adaptability.

Closed-Loop Optimization: Going from actual robot data in their real environment, to agents that drive the robot, to using NVIDIA Omniverse for 3D reconstruction of actual robot missions enables a feedback loop of continuous improvement and higher robot utilization.

"NVIDIA is providing the building blocks for the next generation of Physical AI," emphasized Paul Gutsinger, Director of Developer Relations for NVIDIA Omniverse. "Integrating NVIDIA Omniverse and Isaac Sim into InOrbit Space Intelligence showcases the transformative power of AI and simulation, optimizing real-world robot operations and delivering new levels of efficiency and productivity inside facilities."

