InOrbit Unveils RobOps Copilot for AI-Powered Robot Optimization at Automate 2024

Kärcher, a global leader in high-performance autonomous cleaning robots, has had early access to this technology. "InOrbit RobOps Copilot is the latest innovation for optimizing robot operations. The interface is super intuitive, allowing our team to easily find the data insights needed to optimize our robots and drive value for our customers," said Felipe Garcia Lopez, Manager of Robotic Systems & Software at Kärcher.

"While there's a lot of hype about AI and robotics, we're actually putting the latest developments in machine learning and LLMs to work for real people optimizing real robots," said Florian Pestoni, Co-founder and CEO of InOrbit. "InOrbit RobOps Copilot gives the operations team in warehouses, manufacturing plants or hospitals the power to understand and refine the behavior of their robots, making sense of vast amounts of data without needing a Ph.D. in robotics."

As with the rest of the InOrbit platform, RobOps Copilot works with mixed, distributed robot fleets. InOrbit continues to expand the InOrbit Connect ecosystem, including the ability to define, execute, and analyze missions that support integrations with Warehouse Management Systems, AMRs from different vendors, and Goods-to-Person workflows. One recent addition is support for a novel Automated Storage and Retrieval System developed by Instock, which is now in use at the InOrbit Robot Space in Silicon Valley and will be part of InOrbit's live remote demonstrations presented at Automate.

About InOrbit

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, InOrbit.AI is the leading platform for RobOps at scale. The company empowers robot developers and end users to maximize the potential of every robot. InOrbit's multi-cloud platform enables efficient robot operations and provides observability through secure, real-time analytics and data collection, robot performance monitoring, incident response and root-cause analysis. The InOrbit Connect certification program allows end users across industries to orchestrate robots for multiple tasks and from multiple vendors to optimize productivity. For more information, please visit http://www.inorbit.ai.

