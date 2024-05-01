InOrbit Unveils RobOps Copilot for AI-Powered Robot Optimization at Automate 2024

Leveraging the latest generative AI algorithms and InOrbit's proprietary data infrastructure, InOrbit RobOps Copilot empowers robotics end users to maximize the potential of every robot.
CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InOrbit.AI, the leading provider of robot operations (RobOps) solutions, is introducing InOrbit RobOps Copilot™ at Automate 2024. This innovative product harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to turn robot operations data into actionable insights in order to optimize autonomous robot fleets.
As robotics adoption rapidly accelerates and enters new industries, from supply chain to healthcare, end users must grapple with the complexity of running hundreds of robots across multiple locations, collectively generating vast amounts of data. Now, with RobOps Copilot, actionable insights are available to anyone regardless of technical expertise. Leveraging the latest large language models (LLMs), RobOps Copilot enables users to ask questions in their preferred language, get detailed explanations, refine their analysis, and arrive at key optimization decisions, seamlessly transitioning between their favorite messaging platform for casual queries and a fully integrated experience with chat-driven dashboard explorations.
Kärcher, a global leader in high-performance autonomous cleaning robots, has had early access to this technology. "InOrbit RobOps Copilot is the latest innovation for optimizing robot operations. The interface is super intuitive, allowing our team to easily find the data insights needed to optimize our robots and drive value for our customers," said Felipe Garcia Lopez, Manager of Robotic Systems & Software at Kärcher.
"While there's a lot of hype about AI and robotics, we're actually putting the latest developments in machine learning and LLMs to work for real people optimizing real robots," said Florian Pestoni, Co-founder and CEO of InOrbit. "InOrbit RobOps Copilot gives the operations team in warehouses, manufacturing plants or hospitals the power to understand and refine the behavior of their robots, making sense of vast amounts of data without needing a Ph.D. in robotics."
As with the rest of the InOrbit platform, RobOps Copilot works with mixed, distributed robot fleets. InOrbit continues to expand the InOrbit Connect ecosystem, including the ability to define, execute, and analyze missions that support integrations with Warehouse Management Systems, AMRs from different vendors, and Goods-to-Person workflows. One recent addition is support for a novel Automated Storage and Retrieval System developed by Instock, which is now in use at the InOrbit Robot Space in Silicon Valley and will be part of InOrbit's live remote demonstrations presented at Automate.
To learn more about InOrbit RobOps Copilot and AI-powered optimization, visit InOrbit on the show floor of Automate at booth #3256 and book a demo.
To exploreInOrbit RobOps Copilot online click here. For media assets click here.
About InOrbit
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, InOrbit.AI is the leading platform for RobOps at scale. The company empowers robot developers and end users to maximize the potential of every robot. InOrbit's multi-cloud platform enables efficient robot operations and provides observability through secure, real-time analytics and data collection, robot performance monitoring, incident response and root-cause analysis. The InOrbit Connect certification program allows end users across industries to orchestrate robots for multiple tasks and from multiple vendors to optimize productivity. For more information, please visit http://www.inorbit.ai.
