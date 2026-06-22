InOrbit.AI Demonstrates the Future of Multi-Vendor Robot Orchestration and Physical AI at Automate 2026

"Today, we are demonstrating the future of the sentient enterprise in action, bridging the gap between business intent and physical execution with partners from around the world." Florian Pestoni, Founder/CEO, InOrbit.AI Post this

The need for orchestration is accelerating across industries, as companies adopt robots with distinct form factors, capabilities, and protocols across sites. InOrbit Space Intelligence™ serves as the unifying, AI-powered orchestration for the physical world, connecting with enterprise systems, integrating different vendors' native fleet management systems, dispatching robots to execute complex missions and coordinating the actions of every robot in real time.

"Enterprises are facing the automation paradox: as they deploy robots at scale, complexity increases, preventing them from achieving agility," said Florian Pestoni, CEO of InOrbit.AI. "Today, we are demonstrating the future of the sentient enterprise in action, bridging the gap between business intent and physical execution with partners from around the world."

Connecting Islands of Automation

Until now, robotics systems have operated in isolation. Separate fleet management systems, incompatible protocols, siloed data and high integration cost create coordination bottlenecks that erode the expected return on automation investment and prevent scaling.

InOrbit Space Intelligence addresses this challenge as an enterprise-grade orchestration platform that sits above individual vendor systems, providing unified command and control across multi-vendor robot fleets and IoT infrastructure; the InOrbit Business Execution System (BES) that translates enterprise system orders from WMS, ERP, and MES into optimized robotic execution; real-time spatial awareness, traffic management, and task deconfliction across heterogeneous fleets.

"As more robotics companies enter the market, the next phase of automation growth will be driven by interoperability and seamless coordination between diverse robotic platforms," said Jeff Burnstein, President of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). "At Automate 2026 in Chicago, June 22-25, we will showcase for the first time a live demonstration of federated orchestration powered by InOrbit.AI with robots from around the world."

The demonstration serves as a practical reference for the upcoming ISO/DIS 21423 standard, which defines a common communication framework enabling robots, fleet managers, and enterprise systems from different vendors to interoperate. Unlike earlier standards focused primarily on centralized control models, ISO 21423 embraces the federated orchestration architecture pioneered by InOrbit, where multiple fleet managers and robots can coexist and coordinate. InOrbit's CEO, Florian Pestoni, actively contributed to the ISO working group that developed this standard, which is currently in its ballot period and is expected to be published later this year.

Agentic AI meets Physical AI

Managing the complexity of physical operations requires intelligence. InOrbit is showcasing the latest evolution of InOrbit RobOps Copilot™, an Agentic AI overlay that enables operations teams to manage robot operations end-to-end through natural language, including voice commands. Rather than navigating multiple vendor dashboards, operators can define robot behavior, get real-time data, analyze performance, trigger robot missions, and generate reports by simply stating their intent.

"The InOrbit RobOps Copilot changes the conversation from 'how do I operate these robots' to 'what do I need the operation to achieve,'" said Ramiro Diaz Trepat, CTO of InOrbit.AI. "It's intent over specification, bringing the power of enterprise robot orchestration to every member of the operations team, regardless of their technical background."

A member of the NVIDIA Inception program, InOrbit.AI leverages NVIDIA technology for a range of workloads, from NVIDIA Thor hardware for inference at the edge to NVIDIA Metropolis for Visual AI agents. As physical AI expands into more applications and form factors, safety must remain a primary concern. InOrbit.AI integrates certified functional safety solutions from its global ecosystem, such as InnoTech SafeGuard and NVIDIA Halos, leveraging outside-in intelligence to augment native capabilities and enhance real-time spatial awareness.

A Coalition of Global Robotics Leaders

The participating companies represent a cross-section of the global automation industry, spanning humanoid and cognitive robotics, industrial automation, material handling, collaborative robotics and autonomous cleaning.

"At Ati Robotics, we have long believed the future of industrial automation will not be defined by a single robot or standalone system, but by intelligent orchestration across an ecosystem of autonomous technologies. This collaboration with InOrbit.AI and global innovation partners demonstrates how Ati Robotics' advanced autonomous material movement solutions can seamlessly operate alongside other robots, humanoids, and collaborative systems — delivering a unified, scalable, and truly intelligent factory operation."

— Saurabh Chandra, Founder and CEO, Ati Robotics

"Autonomous cleaning is transforming facility management, but cleaning robots don't operate in a vacuum: they share space with material handling robots, cobots, and other equipment systems. Our long-term collaboration with InOrbit.AI enables seamless orchestration of our KIRA cleaning robots alongside robots from other manufacturers. For Kärcher, connected cleaning means being part of a larger, intelligent automation ecosystem."

— Marco Cardinale, Chief Technology Officer, Kärcher

"Collaborative robots shouldn't just collaborate with humans, they should collaborate with every other robot on the factory floor. Being part of this interoperability demo with InOrbit.AI shows that the next frontier of automation is about different robots working together in harmony. For end users, this kind of seamless multi-vendor orchestration removes the biggest barrier to scaling automation."

— Rishabh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Peer Robotics

"Collaborating with InOrbit showcases how specialized, intelligent robots from Quasi Robotics can be easily orchestrated alongside other systems. This interoperability is what allows businesses to build truly flexible, multi-purpose automation setups."

— Vlad Lebedev, Founder and CEO, Quasi Robotics

"Robotics is a global endeavor, and the most impactful solutions will come from open collaboration across borders and domains. Our quadruped and humanoid platforms are designed to work within larger ecosystems, not in isolation. This multi-vendor demo with InOrbit at Automate 2026 demonstrates exactly what we believe: when robots from around the world can be orchestrated together, the possibilities for real-world applications multiply dramatically."

— Jo Chou, Marketing and Business Development Manager, Unitree Robotics

About InOrbit.AI

InOrbit.AI is the leader in orchestration for the physical world. InOrbit Space Intelligence enables organizations to connect, orchestrate, and optimize autonomous robot operations at global scale. The InOrbit Connect ecosystem encompasses 30+ robot brands and continues to grow, allowing enterprises to seamlessly integrate any robot into their operations. For more information, visit www.inorbit.ai.

Media Contact

Florian Pestoni, InOrbit.AI, 1 6503969635, [email protected], InOrbit.AI

SOURCE InOrbit.AI