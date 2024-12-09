InOrbit.AI Recognized as a 2024 Gartner Cool Vendor for Its Leadership in Logistics and Robotics Technology

"Being recognized by Gartner for our work on RobOps is a strong endorsement, signaling to enterprises keen on unlocking the full potential of automation and driving operational excellence that they should be working with InOrbit." Post this

"We always knew we were cool, but it's great when top industry analysts think so, too," said Florian Pestoni, CEO and Founder of InOrbit.AI. "Being recognized by Gartner for our work on RobOps is a strong endorsement, signaling to enterprises keen on unlocking the full potential of automation and driving operational excellence that they should be working with InOrbit."

InOrbit's solutions support the trends highlighted by Dwight Klappich, VP Analyst and Gartner Fellow. In his article The Future of Robotics: Orchestrating the Heterogeneous Robot Fleet, he states, "As companies deploy heterogeneous fleets of robots from different vendors performing various tasks, integrating with, and orchestrating the work of, this varied fleet of robots will require standardized software that can easily unite a variety of agents and robot platforms. Gartner refers to this emerging software as multiagent orchestration platforms. These solutions act like intelligent middleware that integrate and orchestrate work between various business applications, heterogeneous fleets of operational robots and other automated agents like doors or elevators. These solutions will assign work to the right robots based on the characteristics of immediate tasks and will orchestrate communication between different robot platforms and other types of automation agents."

The industry's growth is further reflected in Gartner's 2025 technology trends, which spotlight innovations like AI-powered automation and next-gen robotics. By pioneering advancements in AI-driven robot operations and fostering partnerships across robotics ecosystems, InOrbit ensures businesses can harness these transformative tools effectively.

As the adoption of intelligent robotics accelerates, InOrbit leads the future of automation by helping companies across all sectors achieve greater operational efficiency and resilience in the increasingly complex robotics market.

About InOrbit.AI

InOrbit makes robots work. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, InOrbit.AI is the leading platform for AI-powered RobOps at scale. The company empowers robot developers and enterprises to maximize the potential of every robot. InOrbit's multi-cloud platform enables efficient robot operations and provides observability through secure, real-time analytics and data collection, robot performance monitoring, incident response and root-cause analysis. The InOrbit Connect certification program allows enterprise users across industries to orchestrate robots for multiple tasks and from multiple vendors to optimize productivity.

About Gartner Cool Vendors

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and COOL VENDORS is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. https://www.gartner.com/

