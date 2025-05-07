InOrbit.AI Unveils the InOrbit Business Execution System: Translating Business Orders into Actionable Robot Missions

"Optimizing our automated flow of goods is paramount. InOrbit BES enables us to orchestrate operations for greater agility and responsiveness to consumer demand." - Shanglong Wang, Colgate-Palmolive Post this

InOrbit BES enables global companies like Colgate-Palmolive to create intelligent workflows that streamline entire operational processes, leading to measurable improvements in productivity and resource utilization.

"For a global operation like ours, optimizing the flow of goods through automation is paramount," Shanglong Wang, Senior Automation Engineer at Colgate-Palmolive stated. "The InOrbit Business Execution System makes it possible to orchestrate our increasingly automated operations and achieve greater agility and responsiveness in meeting consumer demand."

"Our goal with the Business Execution System is to help our customers achieve a new level of operational excellence," Florian Pestoni, CEO of InOrbit explains. "By optimizing the execution of production orders through intelligent robotic tasking and resource utilization, we're ultimately delivering greater value and stronger ROI on their automation investments."

InOrbit Space Intelligence acts as the central nervous system for smarter operations, orchestrating autonomous mobile robots, enterprise software, infrastructure, manually operated equipment, and human teams – all visualized and controlled through a single, intuitive platform. The InOrbit Business Execution System intelligently defines and allocates tasks to individual robots based on their real-time status, capabilities and location, identifying the optimal robot for each job and coordinating the work across numerous robots to maximize throughput. This dynamic automation solidifies InOrbit's commitment to delivering not just management, but true orchestration mastery.

Harnessing the power of real-time data and Physical AI, InOrbit Space Intelligence goes beyond simple monitoring to actively manage and optimize physical-world workflows. Bottlenecks in the warehouse? A live map of AMRs instantly highlights them, triggering autonomous rerouting without human intervention. This is Physical AI in action, minimizing disruptions before they even impact the bottom line.

Within InOrbit Space Intelligence, the fusion of advanced analytics, Physical AI, optimization simulations, and the all-new intelligent workflow management of the Business Execution System delivers undeniable results: less downtime, smarter workflows, and a maximized return on an enterprise's automation investment.

See InOrbit Business Execution System in Action at Automate 2025

About InOrbit.AI: We make robots work

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, InOrbit.AI is a leading innovator in robot orchestration solutions. Combining autonomous robots, spatial computing and AI, InOrbit's Space Intelligence suite acts as the central nervous system for your operations. For more information, please visit www.inorbit.ai.

Media Contact

Rosina Feser, InOrbit.AI, 1 484-501-4691, [email protected], https://inorbit.ai

SOURCE InOrbit.AI