InOrg Expands Global Presence with New Office in Pune, India

"India has emerged as a major player in the global talent pool... Our new office strategically positions us to leverage this talent pool and empower businesses with the technical expertise they need to thrive," said Debojyoti Roy SVP, Operations and Strategy at InOrg. Post this

The Pune office will be a cornerstone of InOrg's global presence, housing a team of highly skilled technical professionals. Additionally, the office will be home to a dedicated incubation team, ready to be deployed into newly established Global Capability Centers (GCCs). This innovative approach enables InOrg to hit the ground running with new clients, tackling projects immediately while the broader talent pool for the GCC is developed.

By harnessing the skills of its technical talent force and the agility of the incubation team, InOrg will be able to deliver even more tailored solutions that drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and enable scalability for its clients around the world.

InOrg is a leading provider of strategic global solutions dedicated to transforming businesses into resilient, agile, and globally competitive enterprises. We empower organizations to integrate talent, technology, and strategic capabilities seamlessly, ensuring they stay ahead in today's dynamic market. Our tailored solutions drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and enable scalability. By partnering with InOrg, companies across various industries—Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Technology, Retail & Consumer Goods, Communications, and Small & Medium Businesses—benefit from enhanced efficiency, reduced costs, and accelerated growth.

