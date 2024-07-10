InOrg Expands Global Presence with New Office in Pune, India

Pune Hub Strengthens InOrg's Commitment to Tailored BOT Solutions and Client Success
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InOrg, a leader in global business transformations through Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) solutions, today announced the opening of a new technical talent hub in Pune, India. This expansion strengthens InOrg's commitment to serving clients on a global scale and attracting top talent.
"We are thrilled to establish a technical talent hub in Pune, a city renowned for its vibrant innovation scene," said Debojyoti Roy SVP, Operations and Strategy at InOrg. "India has emerged as a major player in the global talent pool, and InOrg recognizes this market's immense potential. Our new office strategically positions us to leverage this talent pool and empower businesses with the technical expertise they need to thrive."
The Pune office will be a cornerstone of InOrg's global presence, housing a team of highly skilled technical professionals. Additionally, the office will be home to a dedicated incubation team, ready to be deployed into newly established Global Capability Centers (GCCs). This innovative approach enables InOrg to hit the ground running with new clients, tackling projects immediately while the broader talent pool for the GCC is developed.
By harnessing the skills of its technical talent force and the agility of the incubation team, InOrg will be able to deliver even more tailored solutions that drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and enable scalability for its clients around the world.
About InOrg
InOrg is a leading provider of strategic global solutions dedicated to transforming businesses into resilient, agile, and globally competitive enterprises. We empower organizations to integrate talent, technology, and strategic capabilities seamlessly, ensuring they stay ahead in today's dynamic market. Our tailored solutions drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and enable scalability. By partnering with InOrg, companies across various industries—Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Technology, Retail & Consumer Goods, Communications, and Small & Medium Businesses—benefit from enhanced efficiency, reduced costs, and accelerated growth.
