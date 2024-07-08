InOrg Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Tenured Sales Leader Michael Gibson as Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer

"InOrg's comprehensive, white glove approach to helping organizations build top tier global capability centers efficiently and cost effectively is exactly what is needed in today's market," notes Gibson. Post this

Gibson's impressive career at MuleSoft coincided with the company's remarkable trajectory. Gibson was part of MuleSoft when it made its Initial Public Offering in 2017 and was later acquired by Salesforce for $6.5 billion. MuleSoft's annual revenue grew from $150M to over $2B during his time working for the company.

Leveraging his 12.5 years of experience in technology sales, Gibson played a key role in coaching and mentoring some of the top sales teams in the company's history. These teams, spanning banking, retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing, consistently achieved outstanding results, helping to solidify MuleSoft's position as a leader in the integration market.

"The decision to leave MuleSoft / Salesforce was not easy." notes Gibson. "The company, the people, and the experiences I had there were truly remarkable. However, I am incredibly excited about leveraging my experience at InOrg. InOrg's commitment to client success and innovation resonates with me, particularly in today's market where organizations of all sizes are struggling to scale while keeping costs under control. InOrg's comprehensive, white glove approach to helping organizations build top tier global capability centers efficiently and cost effectively is exactly what is needed in today's market. I'm eager to contribute to the company's continued growth and to help our clients achieve their goals through the strategic approach that we enable."

Gibson's arrival at InOrg significantly boosts its ability to deliver industry-leading solutions to a broader audience. His proven ability to build and lead successful sales teams and his deep understanding of the technology sector position InOrg for a new phase of growth and market leadership. With Gibson at the helm of the sales organization, InOrg is well-positioned to empower even more businesses to become resilient, agile, and globally competitive.

Beyond leading InOrg's sales efforts, Mike's extensive experience will also be leveraged to provide sales leadership coaching for the entire Seroda Equity portfolio. This strengthens InOrg's internal capabilities and fosters a collaborative and high-performing environment across Seroda's holdings, ensuring all companies benefit from Mike's expertise.

About InOrg

InOrg empowers organizations to become resilient, agile, and globally competitive enterprises through the strategic implementation of Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Leveraging cutting-edge AI and a global network, InOrg seamlessly integrates talent, technology, and strategic capabilities for its clients. InOrg's tailored solutions unlock sustainable growth, innovation acceleration, and global reach for companies across diverse industries – Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences,Technology, Retail & Consumer Goods, Communications - and businesses of all sizes. By partnering with InOrg,organizations achieve lasting success in today's dynamic market

