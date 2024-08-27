Inoria and Kore.ai partner to deliver comprehensive AI-driven self-service, employee productivity and agent assist capabilities

"We share many synergies with Kore.ai. Together, we can collaboratively deliver next-generation solutions that transform the way people engage with companies." Joe Bigio, Co-Founder and EVP, Inoria Post this

Kore.ai's XO platform is designed with a focus on user-centric and business optimization, offering modular solutions tailored to specific industry needs. By delivering industry solutions such as HealthAssist, RetailAssist, and BankAssist, Kore.ai enables customer-focused companies to implement AI quickly and effectively, leveraging extensive industry expertise. Their latest generative AI agent development innovation, GALE, exemplifies Kore.ai's ongoing impact in the conversational AI space, offering robust solutions for both voice and digital applications.

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Inoria, a trusted name in contact center solutions," said Lacey Emery, Partner Sales Director at Kore.ai. "Having worked with Inoria in the past, I've seen firsthand their dedication to excellence, meticulous organization, and strong relationships with clients across Canada and the U.S. Their ability to consistently bring their A-game is why I'm so excited about this collaboration. By combining Inoria's deep expertise in AI and self-service with Kore.ai's leading conversational and generative AI technology, we are poised to deliver innovative, AI-assisted solutions that will elevate the customer experience for businesses across North America."

Inoria and Kore.ai are currently collaborating on new AI initiatives, further solidifying their relationship as they embark on the second run of the Inoria Connect in-person series of events.

ABOUT INORIA

Inoria is the North American partner of choice actively orchestrating the evolution of contact center operations. Inoria powers millions of customer interactions, passionately supporting organizations as they navigate their digital transformation journey through customized optimization, implementation and integration services. Agile, personable and human-centric, Inoria builds authentic relationships and champions success through inspired guidance, collaboration and innovative solutions.

More than contact center expert consulting, Inoria is about enriching the customer experience. For more information, visit www.inoria.com.

ABOUT KORE.AI

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company's innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from automated to human assisted and to build generative AI enabled applications. Kore.ai takes an open approach allowing companies to choose the LLMs and infrastructure that best meet their business needs. Trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategies. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers including in India, the UK, Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

Connect with Inoria via LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

© 2024 Inoria. Inoria is a registered trademark of Inoria Inc. All other product/company names are used for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Marsha Kagan, Inoria, 1 514.270.5464 X 4533, [email protected], www.inoria.com

SOURCE Inoria