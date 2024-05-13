Inoria launches INO AI, a comprehensive AI solution offering

"Inoria has all the building blocks required to propel AI-enabled digital transformation under one roof – whether transitioning from an IVR to a voicebot, optimizing current tools or introducing new technologies – for a more personalized, consultative approach." Post this

With an ever-increasing footprint in the North American market, Inoria is strategically aligned to meet evolving market and customer demands through AI-assisted interactions. Chatbots, voicebots and other AI-enabled tools resolve customer inquiries in real time, reducing the strain placed on agents, delivering improved, integrated customer experiences. Live agents are also supported by AI through Agent Assist solutions: Knowledge Bases, Natural Language Understanding and Generative AI working together to enable efficient and timely interactions.

AI Self-Service "One-Stop-Shop"

INO AI is the culmination of decades of expertise in Conversational AI, customer implementations and unique capabilities delivering a high-touch consultancy and iterative approach that blends intuitive customer experiences with business requirements.

"Customer-facing organizations must keep pace by quickly evolving to meet market needs," said Joe Bigio, Co-Founder and EVP of Inoria. "INO AI perfectly responds to this need acting as a "one-stop-shop" focused entirely on delivering efficient, optimal customer interactions using artificial intelligence to propel human conversations. INO AI has assembled all the building blocks required to propel AI-enabled digital transformation under one roof – whether transitioning from an IVR to a voicebot, optimizing current tools or introducing new technologies – for a more personalized, consultative approach that meets business outcomes."

INO AI is:

Collaborative, knowledgeable and highly experienced AI professionals

Data-driven consultative approach that improves current and future interactions

User-centered design based on customer and business requirements

Personalized self-service solutions adapted by channel to improve customer experiences

Closely aligned with best-of-breed AI technology partners

Successful implementations with proven results

Continuous learning and improvements

Partnered with Premier AI Technology Providers

Inoria is backed by innovative partners specializing in Conversational AI technologies, Cognigy, Kore.AI and Parloa, along with existing customer experience solution providers, Genesys and Talkdesk, who have built-in Conversational AI capabilities. Together, they work collaboratively to deliver human-centered interactions.

Inoria, a Genesys Gold Partner and awarded the North American Partner of the Year (Canada) is attending and sponsoring Genesys Xperience 24, taking place May 13 to 15 in Denver, Colorado.

ABOUT INORIA

Inoria is the North American partner of choice actively orchestrating the evolution of contact center operations. Inoria powers millions of customer interactions, passionately supporting organizations as they navigate their digital transformation journey through customized optimization, implementation and integration services. Agile, personable and human-centric, Inoria builds authentic relationships and champions success through inspired guidance, collaboration and innovative solutions.

More than contact center expert consulting, Inoria is about enriching the customer experience. For more information, visit www.inoria.com.

