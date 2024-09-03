Inoria partners with Parloa to transform customer interactions through expert capabilities and advanced AI technology

"By combining Parloa's unique AI performance capabilities across channels, with Inoria's consultative self-service experience and expertise, together, we can deliver personalized, impactful customer experiences." Joe Bigio, Co-Founder and EVP, Inoria Post this

"This partnership signifies a major advancement in the AI customer service landscape, solidifying INO AI as the premier choice for AI-powered digital transformation," said Joe Bigio, Co-Founder and EVP of Inoria. "By combining Parloa's unique AI performance capabilities across channels with Inoria's consultative self-service experience and expertise, together we can deliver personalized, impactful customer experiences. We look forward to leveraging Parloa's technology to set new standards in customer engagement and satisfaction."

This collaboration integrates Parloa's advanced AI platform with Inoria's deep industry expertise and strategic insight to enhance service quality through natural-sounding conversations and exceptional experiences across channels. This unified approach empowers customers to swiftly resolve queries and allows contact center organizations to optimize workflows, and save time and money, while enabling agents to focus on more complex issues.

"Our partnership with Inoria is an important next step in expanding our presence in North America," said Malte Kosub, Co-Founder and CEO of Parloa. "Combining our best-in-class AI platform with Inoria's deep AI expertise and self-service capabilities ensures that we can deliver highly personalized and effective customer interactions, revolutionizing the way contact centers operate. We're extremely pleased to be working with a partner that brings such complementary know-how in elevating customer support."

Inoria and Parloa are currently collaborating on new AI-centered initiatives. You can find Inoria at Parloa's WAVE 2024 conference in Berlin, Germany on September 12th.

ABOUT INORIA

Inoria is the North American partner of choice actively orchestrating the evolution of contact center operations. Inoria powers millions of customer interactions, passionately supporting organizations as they navigate their digital transformation journey through customized optimization, implementation and integration services. Agile, personable and human-centric, Inoria builds authentic relationships and champions success through inspired guidance, collaboration and innovative solutions.

More than contact center expert consulting, Inoria is about enriching the customer experience. For more information, visit www.inoria.com.

ABOUT PARLOA

Parloa is a leading AI company for the automation of customer service. Parloa's platform unites humans and AI in one team to take companies' service quality to a new level through AI-based customer service, natural-sounding conversations, and outstanding service experiences on the phone and all communication channels. The Parloa platform resolves the majority of customer queries quickly and automatically, allowing contact center agents to focus on complex issues. Parloa was founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald and today employs about 250 people in Berlin, Munich, and New York.

