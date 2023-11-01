Inova Payroll and ServiceTitan Join Forces to Revolutionize Payroll Services for Mutual Clients

Inova Payroll, a leading provider of comprehensive payroll and HR services, announces a new strategic partnership with ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades. This strategic alliance represents a significant milestone for both companies and promises to deliver unparalleled value to ServiceTitan clients.

NASHVILLE, T.N., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- November 1, 2023 Inova Payroll, a leading provider of comprehensive payroll and HR services, today announced a new strategic partnership with ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades. This strategic alliance represents a significant milestone for both companies and promises to deliver unparalleled value to ServiceTitan clients.

"At Inova, we have passionately dedicated ourselves to delivering top-notch payroll and HR services tailored specifically for the trades and field services industry," said Coray Grove, Chief Revenue Officer at Inova. "Our collaboration with ServiceTitan elevates this dedication to new heights. Inova has meticulously crafted a seamless fusion of technology, support, and integration, all with a singular aim - to exceed client expectations. Notably, ServiceTitan/Inova clients reap the benefits of unified employee management within a single system, coupled with effortlessly streamlined payroll processing. And this is just the beginning, with a multitude of exciting enhancements lined up on our near-term horizon. We are thrilled to join forces with ServiceTitan on this journey."

ServiceTitan's robust software platform is specifically built and offered for trade businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. The integration of Inova's expertise in payroll and HR management means ServiceTitan clients can now enjoy a seamless, efficient, end-to-end solution.

"Through our existing partnership with Aspire, we have witnessed firsthand the critical role Inova plays in helping our customers reach the level of success they deserve," said Connor Theilmann, Chief Business Officer at ServiceTitan. "ServiceTitan plays a similar role in changing the lives of contractors, and we are eager to partner with Inova as our two companies work together to best serve our shared customers."

The wide variety of benefits of this collaboration for ServiceTitan clients include:

Streamlined Operations: With Inova's user-friendly platform, clients can efficiently manage payroll, benefits, and HR functions, which reduces administrative burdens and saves hours of valuable time.

Ensure Compliance: Inova's expert team is always up to date on the latest tax laws and regulations, helping clients navigate complex compliance issues effortlessly.

Enhance Employee Experience: ServiceTitan clients can provide their employees with a modern and intuitive self-service portal, simplifying the employee experience and boosting engagement.

Drive Business Growth: By freeing up time and resources previously dedicated to payroll and HR tasks, businesses can focus on their core competencies and drive growth.

Access Expert Support: Inova's dedicated support team is just a phone call or email away, ensuring that clients receive personalized assistance when they need it most.

Inova and ServiceTitan are excited to embark on this journey together, revolutionizing the way home services businesses manage their workforce. This partnership signifies their shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and client success.

For more information about this partnership and its benefits, visit www.inovapayroll.com and marketplace.servicetitan.com/partner/inova-payroll.

About Inova Payroll

Inova Payroll is a leading provider of comprehensive payroll and HR solutions, dedicated to simplifying workforce management for businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to innovation, accuracy, and client success, Inova empowers organizations to thrive by streamlining payroll processes and enhancing the employee experience. A six-time Inc. 5000 company, Inova is nationally recognized for exceptional client support and service with numerous badges on G2.com for easiest set-up and best support and multi-year Stevie Award wins for customer service. Inova currently serves over 5,500 businesses, encompassing 250,000 active employees across 50 states and Puerto Rico. For more company information, call 888-244-6106 or visit inovapayroll.com.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, CPP Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners LP, Generation Investment Management, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.

