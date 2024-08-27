Inovaare cited by Gartner for the first time as a Sample Vendor within its Hype Cycle for Healthcare Payers, 2024 report

"We feel Gartner recognition is a testament to our health cloud platform's ability to help clients accelerate digital innovation at scale." Post this

The Hype Cycle for Healthcare Payers, 2024 provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity level and adoption rate of payer technologies and deployment approaches. According to the report, "This Hype Cycle provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity level and adoption rate of payer technologies and deployment approaches. U.S. healthcare Payer CIOs should use this to plan new and manage existing investments for business optimization and transformation."

LLMs for Healthcare Payers

LLMs for Healthcare Payers as a technology category has been mentioned in the "Innovation Trigger" phase in the Hype Cycle with a "Transformational" Benefit Rating, which indicates this technology enables new ways of doing business across industries that will result in major shifts in industry dynamics.

Inovaare's UsherAI and customer-centric solutions, built on the Inovaare Health Cloud, help Payers undertake their journey towards these revenue and cost objectives by accelerating their digital transformation to improve Total Experiences and member outcomes. These generative AI algorithms are trained on large volumes of unlabeled textual data, which can accomplish a large scope of tasks, such as: content generation, content summarization, search, language translation and conversational chat for healthcare Payer industry use cases.

"We're excited to be identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle report for U.S. Healthcare Payers," said Pravat Rout, CEO of Inovaare. "We feel Gartner recognition is a testament to our health cloud platform's ability to help clients accelerate digital innovation at scale. We thank Gartner for their thoughtful analysis and look forward to working with Payers to help them achieve their digital transformation goals."

*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Healthcare Payers, 2024", Mandi Bishop, Austynn Eubank, Connie Salgy, July 29, 2024.

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Inovaare Corporation

Inovaare helps health plans improve member experience by simplifying the regulatory compliance requirements and providing best practices through its industry-leading compliance operating platform, which automates complex regulatory processes and enables composable solutions that access data across internal and external departments, creating one compliance management ecosystem. Inovaare's comprehensive suite of HIPAA-compliant solutions, built on top of its HITRUST-certified platform, empowers healthcare organizations to efficiently meet their unique business requirements, sustain audit readiness through continuous monitoring, reduce non-compliance risks, lower operating costs and improve overall member experience.

Media Contact

Tom Wagner, Inovaare Corporation, 1 408-850-2235, [email protected], www.inovaare.com

