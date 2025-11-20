Inovaare Corporation Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification for Fourth Consecutive Year, Now on v11.3, to Manage Risk and Improve Security Posture

Inovaare Corporation, a compliance and operations management software provider leading digital transformation within the healthcare industry, today announced its platforms and cloud infrastructure earned HITRUST CSF Certification for third consecutive certification cycle, now on v11.3. HITRUST CSF Certification validates Inovaare is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inovaare Corporation, a compliance and operations management software provider leading digital transformation within the healthcare industry, today announced its platforms and cloud infrastructure earned HITRUST CSF Certification for third consecutive certification cycle, now on v11.3.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Inovaare's platform — which includes its Appeals & Grievances and Compliance solutions — has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Inovaare in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned and maintained this certification for 5th year consecutively.

"This third consecutive HITRUST CSF r2 Certification cycle, now on the stricter v11.3 framework, demonstrates that our continued commitment to customers and partners on ensuring the privacy and security of their data in meeting key industry and regulatory requirements," said Pravat Rout, chief executive officer at Inovaare. "Our healthcare customers and partners can be confident that Inovaare adheres to the highest standards for safeguarding sensitive information."

"By achieving and maintaining HITRUST CSF r2 certification, our healthcare customers and partners are assured that we continue protecting sensitive information at the highest industry standard," said Deepak Matham, AVP of Information Security at Inovaare. "With healthcare organizations increasingly relying on cloud-based solutions to drive operational efficiency, we continue to demonstrate our trusted-partner status to meet their security and privacy requirements."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Inovaare's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Inovaare Corporation

Inovaare transforms complex compliance processes by designing configurable, AI-powered solutions so healthcare organizations can collect real-time data across internal and external departments, creating one healthcare compliance management system. Inovaare's comprehensive suite of HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF-certified software solutions features best-practice regulatory processes to help healthcare organizations efficiently meet their unique business requirements, sustain audit readiness, reduce non-compliance risks and lower overall operating costs.

www.inovaare.com

Media Contact

Tom Wagner, Inovaare Corporation, 1 408-850-2235, [email protected], https://inovaare.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Inovaare Corporation