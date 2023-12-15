Inovaare Corporation Achieves HITRUST Risk-based 2-year (r2) Recertification to Further Mitigate Privacy, Security and Compliance Risk

HITRUST Risk-based 2-year (r2) certification validates Inovaare's commitment to meet the certification requirements and controls for protecting sensitive information.

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inovaare Corporation, a compliance and operations management software provider, today announced its platform, data center and operations earned HITRUST Risk-based 2-year (r2) recertification for the second consecutive time. Inovaare is leading digital transformation within the healthcare industry with its solutions for automating compliance and payer operations.

HITRUST Risk-based 2-year (r2) demonstrates that Inovaare's cloud-based platform — which includes its Appeals & Grievances, Delegation Oversight, Universe Management, Risk Management and Regulatory Compliance solutions — has met Healthcare Data Security requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Inovaare in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

The HITRUST Risk-based 2-year (r2) helps organizations address challenges in managing healthcare data through a comprehensive and flexible framework by including controls to comply with regulatory requirements and standards and incorporating a risk-based approach.

"This recertification demonstrates our continued commitment to privacy and security of customer and partner data that meets key industry and regulatory requirements," said Pravat Rout, Chief Executive Officer at Inovaare. "Our healthcare customers and partners can know that Inovaare adheres to the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information."

"By maintaining HITRUST certification for the third year in a row, our healthcare customers are assured we're protecting sensitive data and information at the highest industry standard," said Deepak Matham, AVP of IT Security at Inovaare. "With healthcare organizations increasingly relying on cloud-based solutions to drive operational efficiency, we continue to demonstrate our trusted-partner status to meet their complex compliance and privacy requirements."

HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are adequate and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively, they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available."

Inovaare transforms complex compliance processes by designing configurable solutions so healthcare organizations can collect real-time data across internal and external departments, creating one compliance management system. Inovaare's comprehensive suite of HIPAA-compliant software solutions features best-practice regulatory processes to help healthcare organizations efficiently meet their unique business requirements, sustain audit readiness, reduce non-compliance risks, and lower overall operating costs. HITRUST Risk-based 2-year (r2) Certification is evidence that Inovaare is at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.

