Inovaare Corporation and RCG Global Services Announce Strategic Partnership

RCG will leverage Inovaare's healthcare suite of products and data platform to accelerate Enterprise Innovation, Portfolio Rationalization, and Digital Transformation in Healthcare. At the same time, Inovaare will rely on RCG's digital services to help enterprises improve business value.

MILPITAS, Calif. , Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inovaare Corporation, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with RCG Global Services, a global digital solutions provider. This collaboration aims to transform the healthcare industry by leveraging Inovaare's HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF®-certified, AI-powered product suite, low-code/no-code and data platform, and RCG's robust suite of digital services. RCG will form a COE focused on helping businesses solve industry challenges with Inovaare's product suite and platform, which will further accelerate and enhance the digital value and outcomes delivered to their customers.

This strategic partnership combines Inovaare's expertise in healthcare compliance and operations with RCG Global Services' digital strategy and cloud services experience. Together, they aim to deliver state-of-the-art digital transformation solutions that significantly enhance operational efficiency, compliance effectiveness, and member experience.

"Inovaare is thrilled to join forces with RCG Global Services," said Pravat Rout, CEO of Inovaare. "Our advanced platform, including flagship solutions like Appeals & Grievances (A&G) and the Universe Management System (UMS), will be further enhanced by RCG's expertise. This partnership will equip healthcare organizations to quickly develop and deploy new applications, improve compliance adherence, and enhance operational efficiency."

At a time when healthcare organizations are trying to balance their transformation priorities between evolving compliance needs and managing the cost of care, while also enhancing the quality and impact of care, this partnership promises to ease the burden to simplify care delivery and elevate patient/member experience. Key benefits of this partnership include:

Continuous Compliance

Inovaare's compliance-driven platform, combined with RCG's expertise in digital services, will empower health plans to stay ahead of evolving regulations, reduce audit risks, and maintain adherence to industry standards like compliance CMS universe submissions and audit reporting.

Harnessing Data & AI for Strategic Advantage

Inovaare's HITRUST CSF-certified intelligent platform, coupled with RCG's extensive digital presence in healthcare, will enable healthcare providers to fully harness the value of their data. The partnership will deliver AI-driven automation solutions that populate compliance, operations, and analytics tools with real-time data to guide oversight and generate compliant regulatory reports, converting compliance into a strategic differentiator.

Enhanced Operational Efficiency

The collaboration streamlines operational processes to address operational challenges faced by healthcare organizations, such as vendor management and oversight, early risk detection, and a 360-degree view of operational metrics.

"Inovaare's low-code/no-code platform is designed to optimize healthcare operations with pre-built solutions such as Appeals & Grievances, Risk Management, Audit & Monitoring, Universe Management System and Process Oversight. By integrating RCG Global Services' delivery excellence, Inovaare empowers healthcare organizations to drive data modernization and digital transformation," added Rout.

Ramesh Ramani, CEO of RCG Global Services, remarked, "Our partnership with Inovaare represents a significant milestone. Inovaare's robust low-code/no-code platform and digital solutions are poised to transform healthcare operations, enabling our clients to achieve quantifiable business outcomes and maintain a competitive edge in the market."

Inovaare and RCG Global Services share a commitment to excellence in healthcare technology. RCG's Delivery Excellence® approach ensures a cohesive strategy from value definition and design to realizing measurable business outcomes. Inovaare's platform offers elastic scalability, high availability, and stringent security and compliance measures, ensuring that healthcare organizations can trust the reliability and security of their digital transformations.

The partnership marks a significant step forward in the digital transformation of the healthcare industry. Inovaare and RCG Global Services are poised to deliver innovative solutions that achieve their clients' most significant measurable impact, transforming customer engagement, workforce enablement, and operations optimization.

About RCG Global Services

RCG Global Services is a technology-driven business solutions provider with over 50 years of experience, specializing in digital transformation and innovation through data, cloud, and AI technologies. RCG collaborates closely with clients, delivering high-quality solutions tailored to their business needs with an agile mindset. Headquartered in New Jersey, RCG has diverse teams across the US, India, and the Philippines, embodying a culture of client focus, collaboration, creativity, and excellence.

About Inovaare Corporation

Inovaare Corporation is a leading health tech company specializing in a comprehensive digital ecosystem with industry cloud solutions. Our advanced HITRUST-CSF-certified, low-code/no-code (LCNC) platform empowers healthcare payers, providers, life sciences, and pharma businesses with tailored solutions. With deep expertise in healthcare compliance and operational efficiency, we provide HIPAA-compliant technology that drives compliance, improves efficiency, reduces costs, and elevates patient and member experiences.

