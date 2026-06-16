Inovaare Expands AI-Native BPaaS for U.S. Health Plans, Defining the Third Generation of Payer Operations

Health plans get one platform, one accountable services team and one continuously audit-ready operational footprint, designed around the regulatory environment they actually live in. That is what our BPaaS expansion delivers. Post this

At the same time, the firm-level enrollment landscape is shifting. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, three of the five largest Medicare Advantage insurers lost enrollment in 2026, and Special Needs Plans drove an estimated 83 percent of modest 3.2 percent sector growth. Mid-market plans, regional carriers and SNP-focused organizations are absorbing more new members while operating with leaner administrative footprints, making purpose-built operational scale a competitive necessity rather than a long-range option.

"The first generation of A&G ran on manual workflows. The second generation added software tools and outsourced labor, but the seams between platform, services and compliance never closed," said Pravat Rout, CEO, Inovaare Corporation. "The Third Generation closes those seams. Health plans get one platform, one accountable services team and one continuously audit-ready operational footprint, designed around the regulatory environment they actually live in. That is what our BPaaS expansion delivers."

What is new in the BPaaS expansion

Inovaare's expanded BPaaS offering directly operates three high-volume payer functions on the Inovaare Health Cloud Platform, with Inovaare-employed teams, under Inovaare service-level agreements and inside Inovaare's audit-defensibility framework:

Member Services. Inbound and outbound member contact, eligibility, benefit inquiries and complaint capture.

Appeals and Grievances. Full-lifecycle case intake, clinical and administrative review, decision letters, ODAG, CDAG, SARAG and MPDSF universe preparation, and HPMS Part C and D reporting.

Provider Disputes. Claim dispute intake, documentation, resolution workflows and provider communication, with full audit trail.

A partner-extended scope, coordinated through the Inovaare platform with shared compliance controls, covers Claims, Utilization Management and Care Management through Inovaare's vetted partner network. The distinction is intentional. The three direct functions are managed end to end by Inovaare. Partner-extended functions are operated by qualified partners under platform-level governance. Health plans receive full clarity on which functions Inovaare owns directly, eliminating the accountability ambiguity that frequently emerges in legacy BPaaS arrangements that stitch together a core administration platform with a network of back-office providers, or that pair a clinical technology vendor with a separately contracted managed care consultancy.

Why the Third Generation matters

Most BPaaS offerings in the U.S. payer market today were built outward from a non-compliance core. Some are anchored on a claims administration platform with an external partner ecosystem of back-office providers. Others pair a clinical technology vendor with a separately contracted managed care consultancy. Both structures introduce contractual and operational seams between technology, services and compliance, the very seams that show up in CMS audit findings.

Inovaare's BPaaS is built outward from compliance. The Health Cloud Platform ships with pre-built CMS workflows for ODAG, CDAG, SARAG, MPDSF and HPMS Part C and D reporting. Its natively connected modules share data without integration layers. The embedded AI Agent Studio is trained on payer compliance content rather than retrofitted from a generic large language model. And the BPaaS services team operates inside that platform every day, under one contract, one set of service-level agreements and one accountability line.

The platform is HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST CSF certified, and supports Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Medi-Cal managed care, Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans and commercial plans, with regulatory updates tagged by line of business and reports segmented accordingly.

Outcomes from existing deployments

Health plans operating with Inovaare BPaaS have reported measurable results in production environments:

47 percent reduction in total cost of ownership for Appeals and Grievances operations at a Maryland-based managed vision care company, alongside a 28 percent reduction in full-time-equivalent headcount and resolution of 15,000 backlogged cases.

94 percent reduction in open provider dispute cases at a Tennessee-based health plan, from more than 2,500 cases to fewer than 150, with zero cases reopened due to error.

Zero CMS audit findings for a Medicare Advantage plan during a Comprehensive Program Audit conducted after Inovaare BPaaS implementation.

"Inovaare delivered measurable compliance results in production, not just in a proof of concept," said Sandy Orsulak, VP of Operations, Versant Health. "The platform and the people came together as one engagement, and that is what changed our audit posture."

Schedule a BPaaS working session

Health plans evaluating BPaaS can schedule a 60-minute working session with the Inovaare team. The session reviews plan-specific operational data, including A&G universes, contact volumes and provider dispute patterns, and produces a defensible per-department total cost of ownership baseline alongside a side-by-side projection of in-house, traditional outsourced and Inovaare BPaaS scenarios. To request a working session, visit inovaare.com/bpaas-for-health-plan.

About Inovaare

Inovaare Corporation is the AI-native compliance operations platform for U.S. healthcare payers. The Inovaare Health Cloud Platform combines natively connected modules, the Usher AI agent and BPaaS delivery to automate the full compliance lifecycle, from Appeals and Grievances and Universe Management to Corrective Action Plans, Delegation Oversight and HPMS Part C and D reporting. Inovaare is HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST CSF certified, and supports Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Medi-Cal managed care, Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans and commercial plans. Learn more at www.inovaare.com.

Media Contact

Tom Wagner, Inovaare Corporation, 1 408-850-2235, [email protected], https://inovaare.com

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SOURCE Inovaare Corporation