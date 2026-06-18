Inovaare Named as a Sample Vendor for the Third Consecutive Year in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2026

We are honored to be recognized by Gartner for the third consecutive year, and to expand our presence across two transformational categories. By pairing AI-driven workflow automation with a compliance-native architecture, we help payers meet both imperatives at once. Post this

"We are honored to be recognized by Gartner for the third consecutive year, and to expand our presence across two transformational categories," said Pravat Rout, CEO of Inovaare. "Our clients face unprecedented regulatory demands alongside real margin pressure. By pairing AI-driven workflow automation with a compliance-native architecture, we help payers meet both imperatives at once. We believe this recognition reflects the momentum behind that approach."

How Inovaare Contributes to Healthcare Payer Excellence

To Inovaare, appearing in two high-impact innovation categories validates its evolving role as a comprehensive platform for healthcare payer compliance operations. Through its healthcare compliance cloud platform, Inovaare equips leaders at U.S. healthcare payers to automate complex regulatory workflows while maintaining the controls, transparency and audit trails their programs demand.

Gartner Attribution and Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2026, Connie Salgy, Austynn Eubank, Robert Potts, Faith Adams, 4 June 2026.

Gartner and Hype Cycle are a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Inovaare

Inovaare is a healthcare compliance SaaS company serving Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP) across the United States. Its cloud platform combines AI-driven automation with a compliance-native architecture to help payers manage CMS program audits, maintain regulatory compliance and improve operational efficiency. Inovaare's solutions include Usher AI, the Universe Management System (UMS), Appeals and Grievances (A&G) management, Delegation Oversight Management, BPaaS and AI Agent Studio. Inovaare is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

For more information, visit www.inovaare.com

Media Contact

Tom Wagner, Inovaare Corporation, 1 408.850.2235, [email protected], https://inovaare.com

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SOURCE Inovaare Corporation