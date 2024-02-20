Inovaare's genAI Usher 2.0 Improves Health Plan Efficiencies

Trained on extensive datasets encompassing regulations from 42 CFR and Medicare chapter guidelines, Usher 2.0 will fundamentally transform user experience by augmenting their ability to meet demanding compliance requirements that improve overall member experience.
MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inovaare Corporation, an industry-leading healthcare compliance and operations management health-cloud platform provider, today unveiled Usher 2.0, an enhanced version of its generative AI Compliance Assistant. Usher is designed to simplify the complex compliance processes required within the healthcare industry. The new enhancements elevate the health plan employee experience and streamline regulatory adherence through the latest innovations in generative AI.
Trained on extensive datasets, encompassing regulations from 42 CFR and Medicare chapter guidelines, Usher 2.0 offers the knowledge and expertise to address a wide range of compliance solutions, such as:
- HPMS Memo analysis and task automation
- A compliance chatbot for Medicare chapter guidelines
- Natural language processing (NLP) search and analytics for a health plan's unique policies and procedures, and regulatory compliance
- A digital assistant to access and analyze CMS universe data
"Usher will fundamentally transform user experience by augmenting their ability to meet demanding compliance requirements that improve overall member experience," said Pravat Rout, CEO of Inovaare Corporation. "Our goal is to improve health plan employee experience by simplifying compliance management processes so they are more empowered to drive operational excellence."
"As one of the first generative AI solutions designed specifically for healthcare payers, this enhanced version of Usher is now available for commercial release," said Tom Wagner, vice president of marketing of Inovaare. "We're excited to showcase this advanced generative AI compliance assistant to enhance payers' employee experience as they drive regulatory compliance to improve their member experience."
About Inovaare Corporation
Inovaare helps health plans improve member experience by simplifying the regulatory compliance requirements and providing best practices through its industry-leading compliance operating platform, which automates complex regulatory processes and enables composable solutions that access data across internal and external departments, creating one compliance management ecosystem. Inovaare's comprehensive suite of HIPAA-compliant solutions, built on top of its HITRUST-certified platform, empowers healthcare organizations to efficiently meet their unique business requirements, sustain audit readiness through continuous monitoring, reduce non-compliance risks, lower operating costs and improve overall member experience.
