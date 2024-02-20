Inovaare's genAI Usher 2.0 Improves Health Plan Efficiencies

"Usher will fundamentally transform user experience by augmenting their ability to meet demanding compliance requirements that improve overall member experience." Post this

HPMS Memo analysis and task automation

A compliance chatbot for Medicare chapter guidelines

Natural language processing (NLP) search and analytics for a health plan's unique policies and procedures, and regulatory compliance

A digital assistant to access and analyze CMS universe data

"Usher will fundamentally transform user experience by augmenting their ability to meet demanding compliance requirements that improve overall member experience," said Pravat Rout, CEO of Inovaare Corporation. "Our goal is to improve health plan employee experience by simplifying compliance management processes so they are more empowered to drive operational excellence."

"As one of the first generative AI solutions designed specifically for healthcare payers, this enhanced version of Usher is now available for commercial release," said Tom Wagner, vice president of marketing of Inovaare. "We're excited to showcase this advanced generative AI compliance assistant to enhance payers' employee experience as they drive regulatory compliance to improve their member experience."

About Inovaare Corporation

Inovaare helps health plans improve member experience by simplifying the regulatory compliance requirements and providing best practices through its industry-leading compliance operating platform, which automates complex regulatory processes and enables composable solutions that access data across internal and external departments, creating one compliance management ecosystem. Inovaare's comprehensive suite of HIPAA-compliant solutions, built on top of its HITRUST-certified platform, empowers healthcare organizations to efficiently meet their unique business requirements, sustain audit readiness through continuous monitoring, reduce non-compliance risks, lower operating costs and improve overall member experience.

