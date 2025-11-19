Inovedis™ Continues to Simplify Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Surgery with the Release of SINEFIX™ TendoGrip

SINEFIX™ TendoGrip is designed to work seamlessly with the SINEFIX™ implant by enabling single-handed tendon mobilization and implant delivery for rotator cuff repair surgery. TendoGrip helps reduce surgical steps and time in challenging cases such as retracted tears, driving adoption through efficiency, reproducibility, and tendon preservation.
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inovedis Inc., an innovative orthopedic technology company, today announced the launch of SINEFIX™ TendoGrip, a tendon grasper designed to work seamlessly with the SINEFIX™ implant. By enabling single-handed tendon mobilization and implant delivery, TendoGrip helps reduce surgical steps and time in challenging cases such as retracted tears, driving adoption through efficiency, reproducibility, and tendon preservation.
The SINEFIX™ implant was designed to replace traditional suture anchors that require complex and time-consuming steps of knot tying and suture management, address the shortcomings of suture-based fixation, and represents a completely different approach to rotator cuff repair. Instead of threads cutting through tendon, it uses a small polyether-ether-ketone (PEEK) implant that effectively "staples" the tendon to bone over a broad area. The SINEFIX design is aimed at eliminating the point-loading of sutures and distributing the pressure evenly across the repair footprint.
TendoGrip was designed in conjunction with the SINEFIX implant to simplify arthroscopic rotator cuff repair surgery by providing simultaneous tendon mobilization and implant fixation. During the limited market release, several orthopedic surgeons commented on how TendoGrip can positively impact arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, particularly when it comes to retracted rotator cuff tears. Surgeons have also reported outcomes comparable to double-row repairs, achieved with a streamlined and less invasive workflow.
"The unique jaw design of the TendoGrip allows the SINEFIX implant to be easily loaded and implanted arthroscopically. This new product is a winner. Innovative, simple and easy to use. Very happy with its performance to date. It will make surgeons' days better!" commented Christopher Dougherty, DO.
According to Lukas Floess, CEO and Co-founder of Inovedis, "This breakthrough system aims to transform the approach to rotator cuff surgery by addressing biomechanical fixation and the critical role of blood flow in tendon-to-bone healing while offering a simpler, more effective surgical technique for rotator cuff repair surgery."
ABOUT INOVEDIS
Inovedis is a cutting-edge medical technology company dedicated to offering innovative solutions that contribute both to optimized patient care as well as minimizing the complexity of surgical interventions. SINEFIX™, their first commercially available product designed for rotator cuff tears, aims to transform the approach to rotator cuff surgery by addressing not just biomechanical fixation, but the critical role of blood flow in tendon-to-bone healing.
SINEFIX is not approved for sale outside the U.S.
