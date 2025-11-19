Inovedis™ Continues to Simplify Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Surgery with the Release of SINEFIX™ TendoGrip

"The unique jaw design of the TendoGrip allows the SINEFIX implant to be easily loaded and implanted arthroscopically. This new product is a winner. Innovative, simple and easy to use. Very happy with its performance to date. It will make surgeons' days better!" commented Christopher Dougherty, DO. Post this

TendoGrip was designed in conjunction with the SINEFIX implant to simplify arthroscopic rotator cuff repair surgery by providing simultaneous tendon mobilization and implant fixation. During the limited market release, several orthopedic surgeons commented on how TendoGrip can positively impact arthroscopic rotator cuff repair, particularly when it comes to retracted rotator cuff tears. Surgeons have also reported outcomes comparable to double-row repairs, achieved with a streamlined and less invasive workflow.

"The unique jaw design of the TendoGrip allows the SINEFIX implant to be easily loaded and implanted arthroscopically. This new product is a winner. Innovative, simple and easy to use. Very happy with its performance to date. It will make surgeons' days better!" commented Christopher Dougherty, DO.

According to Lukas Floess, CEO and Co-founder of Inovedis, "This breakthrough system aims to transform the approach to rotator cuff surgery by addressing biomechanical fixation and the critical role of blood flow in tendon-to-bone healing while offering a simpler, more effective surgical technique for rotator cuff repair surgery."

ABOUT INOVEDIS

Inovedis is a cutting-edge medical technology company dedicated to offering innovative solutions that contribute both to optimized patient care as well as minimizing the complexity of surgical interventions. SINEFIX™, their first commercially available product designed for rotator cuff tears, aims to transform the approach to rotator cuff surgery by addressing not just biomechanical fixation, but the critical role of blood flow in tendon-to-bone healing.

SINEFIX is not approved for sale outside the U.S.

