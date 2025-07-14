InpharmD Selects Avesha and Nebius to Power AI Workloads with Elastic GPU Bursting for Hybrid IT Cloud

"InpharmD's use of Nebius AI Cloud, enabled by Avesha's smart bursting, shows how dedicated AI infrastructure enables progress in critical industries such as pharma and healthcare while improving margins," added Dr. Ilya Burkov, Global Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences Growth at Nebius. Post this

"With Avesha EGS, we dynamically optimize every workload - maximizing performance without overpaying for idle resources. We scale seamlessly and keep research costs predictable," said Tulasee Rao Chintha, CTO of InpharmD.

Two Flexible Bursting Models

Customer-Managed Workloads – InpharmD deploys services into an EGS-managed Kubernetes workspace; EGS auto-provisions Nebius GPU nodes and places pods in the region with the best capacity-vs-latency profile.

Model-Centric Bursting – InpharmD specifies a model (e.g., Hugging Face transformer, NVIDIA NIM, or proprietary clinical NLP). EGS locates capacity, deploys the model, and scales it automatically—ideal for rapid R&D iterations.

Both modes include a real-time EGS dashboard for unified observability of GPU utilization, cost, and efficiency across on-prem and Nebius estates.

"InpharmD's adoption of Avesha EGS on Nebius underscores the need for hybrid-cloud GPU orchestration that balances performance with cost," said Raj Nair, CEO of Avesha. "Together we enable enterprises to deploy AI at scale - on their terms."

"InpharmD's use of Nebius AI Cloud, enabled by Avesha's smart bursting, shows how dedicated AI infrastructure enables progress in critical industries such as pharma and healthcare while improving margins," added Dr. Ilya Burkov, Global Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences Growth at Nebius. "By together accelerating innovation for life sciences and biotech organizations, we ultimately contribute to improving patient outcomes."

About InpharmD

InpharmD is an AI-driven pharmaceutical-intelligence platform that synthesizes drug information, clinical evidence, and patient-specific data to support healthcare providers in making informed treatment decisions.

About Avesha

Avesha is a pioneer in AI-powered GPU and CPU orchestration & scaling solutions, utilizing Kubernetes to optimize performance across diverse cloud and edge environments. Avesha enables dynamic workload bursting, GPU cost optimization, and observability across clouds without code changes- empowering enterprises to run AI infrastructure smarter. As a Gartner Cool Vendor and a CNCF Sandbox project, Avesha is committed to delivering scalable, high-performance solutions that empower businesses across industries, including finance, retail, media, and healthcare.

To learn more, please visit www.avesha.com

About Nebius

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, an AI-native cloud platform, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the Company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius's AI Cloud has been built from the ground up for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary software and hardware designed in-house, Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models.

To learn more, please visit www.nebius.com

Press Contacts

Avesha – [email protected] | www.avesha.io

Nebius – [email protected] | www.nebius.com

Media Contact

Olyvia Rakshit, Avesha, Inc, 1 5046122716, [email protected], Avesha, Inc

SOURCE Avesha, Inc