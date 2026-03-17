InPulse CPR Expands High-Frequency BLS Training Across Three Key Tampa Hubs

"By doubling our class frequency at these specific neighborhood hubs, we ensure that every healthcare worker in Hillsborough County can find a seat that fits their schedule and location." Post this

Expanded Tampa Training Hubs

Westshore Business District: 4511 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607, serving the corporate, hospitality, and aviation corridors near Tampa International Airport.

Central Tampa (North Dale): 4750 North Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614, convenient for professionals in the Stadium District, Carrollwood, and South Tampa.

New Tampa / Wesley Chapel17401 Commerce Park Blvd, Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33647Supporting the high-growth medical corridor near AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Moffitt.

Each site utilizes advanced, feedback-monitored manikin technology, ensuring participants meet the highest clinical performance standards required by the American Heart Association. By issuing official AHA eCards with out waiting, In-Pulse CPR eliminates the compliance delays often faced by professionals at major systems like Tampa General Hospital (TGH), BayCare, and HCA Florida Healthcare.

"In a fast-growing medical hub like Tampa, a healthcare professional's career shouldn't be stalled by a calendar bottleneck. By bringing high-tech, same-day certification into the neighborhoods where our providers actually live and work, we're ensuring that the only thing our nurses and EMTs have to focus on is patient care—not chasing down a certification seat."

The expansion reflects Tampa's growth as a premier medical destination, particularly with the ongoing construction of the Taneja Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Tower and USF's expanded nursing workforce initiatives.

Contact & Registration Information

For class scheduling and registration: Healthcare providers and students can view the unified 2026 Tampa training calendar and register for specific sites through the company's dedicated Tampa portal: Register at: [Tampa BLS Certification classes] Or for businesses needing group classes at: [Schedule on-site CPR training]

For Corporate & Group Inquiries: Organizations looking to schedule on-site training for staff at clinics, schools, or corporate offices can request a quote via the In-Pulse CPR Group Training page: [Contact Us]

Media Contact

Troy Bowman, In-Pulse CPR, 1 (813) 328-7529, [email protected], https://inpulsecpr.com/florida

SOURCE In-Pulse CPR