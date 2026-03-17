InPulse CPR Expands High-Frequency BLS Training Across Three Key Tampa Hubs

In-Pulse CPR expands American Heart Association (AHA) class frequency at Westshore, USF, and New Tampa sites to provide same day or next-day BLS / CPR eCards for local medical professionals.
TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In-Pulse CPR, a premier American Heart Association (AHA) Training Center, today announced a strategic expansion of its certification infrastructure across three primary hubs in Tampa, Florida. This initiative directly addresses the critical need for high-frequency Basic Life Support (BLS) and Heartsaver training within the region's accelerating healthcare and education sectors.
As Florida continues to see a surge in medical staffing requirements, In-Pulse CPR has optimized its schedule to provide "on-demand" certification at these geographically strategic locations:
Expanded Tampa Training Hubs
- Westshore Business District: 4511 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607, serving the corporate, hospitality, and aviation corridors near Tampa International Airport.
- Central Tampa (North Dale): 4750 North Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614, convenient for professionals in the Stadium District, Carrollwood, and South Tampa.
- New Tampa / Wesley Chapel17401 Commerce Park Blvd, Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33647Supporting the high-growth medical corridor near AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Moffitt.
Each site utilizes advanced, feedback-monitored manikin technology, ensuring participants meet the highest clinical performance standards required by the American Heart Association. By issuing official AHA eCards with out waiting, In-Pulse CPR eliminates the compliance delays often faced by professionals at major systems like Tampa General Hospital (TGH), BayCare, and HCA Florida Healthcare.
"In a fast-growing medical hub like Tampa, a healthcare professional's career shouldn't be stalled by a calendar bottleneck. By bringing high-tech, same-day certification into the neighborhoods where our providers actually live and work, we're ensuring that the only thing our nurses and EMTs have to focus on is patient care—not chasing down a certification seat."
The expansion reflects Tampa's growth as a premier medical destination, particularly with the ongoing construction of the Taneja Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Tower and USF's expanded nursing workforce initiatives.
Contact & Registration Information
For class scheduling and registration: Healthcare providers and students can view the unified 2026 Tampa training calendar and register for specific sites through the company's dedicated Tampa portal: Register at: [Tampa BLS Certification classes] Or for businesses needing group classes at: [Schedule on-site CPR training]
For Corporate & Group Inquiries: Organizations looking to schedule on-site training for staff at clinics, schools, or corporate offices can request a quote via the In-Pulse CPR Group Training page: [Contact Us]
Media Contact
Troy Bowman, In-Pulse CPR, 1 (813) 328-7529, [email protected], https://inpulsecpr.com/florida
SOURCE In-Pulse CPR
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