Inquiring Minds Need to Know What a Conservative Author Has To Say About The Times We are Living

"A desire to express my opinions regarding vital matters facing we as a people, as a nation and as children of God." Post this

Snyder thoughtfully and thoroughly explains to readers why the Judeo-Christian heritage and Western civilization must be cherished, upheld and defended at all costs. If not, Snyder believes that a "barbarian's cave" awaits. The author's relatable, easy-to-understand explanations of complex subjects makes this book a must-read for anyone wanting robust principles to govern the nation and life's daily affairs in addition to learning more about events shaping society for the worst.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Snyder said, "A desire to express my opinions regarding vital matters facing we as a people, as a nation and as children of God."

Marshall Snyder, a retired Nashville, Tennessee lawyer, practiced law for more than thirty years. Snyder maintains that Roger Scruton's "small front porch world" surmounts the hubbub existence of modernity which helplessly strives to gravitate upwards. He is an intense reader of history, philosophy and theology. He's also fond of environmental preservation, dogs, old movies, old houses, robust yard work (until a 2018 roofing accident ended that pursuit,) along with Tabasco sauce, tongue on fire Cajun food, British Invasion music and wisdom of the ancients.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. HONOR, COURAGE AND SACRIFICE: CONFRONTING WOKE AND THE NEW MARXISTS is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Marshall Snyder, Salem Author Services, (615) 403-5067, [email protected], marshallsnyder.com

SOURCE Xulon Press