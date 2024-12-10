InReach Launches 1M Lives by 2030 to Connect LGBTQ+ People to Verified Resources Amid Rising Legislative Threats

We envision a future where every LGBTQ+ person can easily access the support they need through a scalable, shared resource platform that improves with every interaction. Post this

Jamie Sgarro, InReach's co-founder and executive director, stressed the urgency of this new initiative in light of the U.S. election results, stating, "With the return of the Trump administration, this is an urgent moment for our community. The 1M Lives by 2030 Initiative is our commitment to expanding access to life-saving, affirming care in the face of renewed threats to gender justice and LGBTQ+ rights. We envision a future where every LGBTQ+ person can easily access the support they need through a scalable, shared resource platform that improves with every interaction. Right now, LGBTQ+ people across the country are relying on InReach for verified resources—especially those at heightened risk under a second Trump presidency. This includes community members who are asylum seekers, undocumented, transgender or gender non-conforming, BIPOC, and/or women. We cannot afford to be complacent."

The 1M Lives by 2030 Initiative focuses on four key areas to ensure every LGBTQ+ person can access the support they need to thrive:

Engineering: Improve and scale InReach to meet rising demand during this pivotal moment for LGBTQ+ rights.

Vetting and Accessibility: Sustain and grow InReach's verified resource database by incorporating public suggestions and translating data to enhance accessibility for non-English speakers.

Outreach: Amplify InReach's visibility, especially in states with restrictive laws, to ensure LGBTQ+ people can access verified affirming resources anytime, anywhere.

Data and Policy Advocacy: Leverage InReach's anonymous, aggregated search trend data to assess demand for LGBTQ+ resources across states, helping funders, local governments, and stakeholders identify and fill critical service gaps.

Christina Tong, InReach's governing board chair, emphasized the initiative's importance, "The LGBTQ+ community is facing unprecedented challenges, from shifting laws to escalating discrimination, creating an urgent need for innovative solutions. InReach is a vital, scalable technology platform designed to address the critical resource-matching gaps impacting our community. As a digital lifeline, InReach ensures access to life-saving, affirming services for those who need them most. We call on foundations and companies to support our 1M Lives by 2030 Initiative and help us ensure that every LGBTQ+ person can thrive. Now is the time to invest in InReach and champion the integration of technology into the LGBTQ+ movement."

