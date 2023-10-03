INS Capital Group Adds Kelly Drouillard to the Team in Preparation for Continued Growth

"The marketplace has faced significant growth since our firm first opened. As we wrap up 2023, we expect that activity to continue growing," said Chris McAtee, President of INS. "Because of this expansive growth, we continue to add to our team of experts in the field." Tweet this

Drouillard has an extensive background in insurance banking and M&A. She has 35 years of experience and $1B in insurance industry deals spanning retail to reinsurance. Kelly is a faculty member for The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research. She has served in various industry trade association committee roles and was instrumental in founding the Insurance Networks Alliance, an industry group of insurance networks.

In six short years, INS Capital Group has averaged a 30% growth rate per year and advised on over 100 successful transactions with total value exceeding $500M. "Kelly has an outstanding track record in the industry and will help INS as we continue our growth and expansion of our products and solutions for our clients," said Chris McAtee.

"Having previously worked with Kelly for many years, this will be exciting for INS Capital Group and our clients," said Brian Henson, Managing Director. "She will help us provide best in class buy and sell side service and be a wealth of insurance knowledge internally to our younger associates."

About INS Capital Group

INS Capital Group is an advisory firm providing consulting and assistance with M&A transactions and capital solutions. With an extensive network of buyers, sellers, and lenders, INS Capital Group can help businesses navigate a wide variety of transactions.

INS offers buy and sell-side advisory, due diligence, valuations, and access to capital via debt and equity options. Over the past 20 years, the team has completed over 500 transactions representing more than $4B in value with market values ranging from $1M-$250M.

INS clients have traditionally been insurance agencies, wholesale brokers and insurance networks. With these new expanded capabilities, INS plans to continue expansion into the Registered Investment Advisor, CPA/Accounting practices, other financial services, and main street businesses.

Media Contact

